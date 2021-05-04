For the record – an acknowledgement from the Press Council

On 27 April 2021 I had lodged the following complaint with the Press Council:

==COMPLAINT==

On 16 April 2021 ABC News published a so-called “fact check” in which they have attacked me without any basis, spreading an enormous bunch of lies that are inimical to Australia’s security and public interest.

On 23 April 2021 I lodged a complaint with the ABC in this in this matter. A copy is available at: https://www.sabhlokcity.com/2021/04/a-new-political-party-in-australia-to-fight-public-health-terrorism-and-abcs-scurrilous-attack-on-me-and-my-work/

The ABC has provided me with an automated response, giving themselves a month to respond. I believe ABC needs to withdraw its false claims and also give me space to publish my rebuttal.

As you will note from my complaint to the ABC, I was not contacted at any stage the ABC about my comments that it was allegedly trying to fact check. Not only have ABC falsely accused me of making certain claims (re: the origin of lockdowns), where they did get my position right (the harms of lockdowns), they have provided a frivolous and false “fact check”. In the meanwhile, 50 studies and reports have confirmed that lockdown are harmful nor do they work to achieve their alleged objectives.

It is unfortunate that not only has the Australian government forfeited its moral ground in terms of the ethics of the actions it has undertaken since March 2020, ABC as the national broadcaster has turned out shoddy coverage of the government’s actions and has now joined the government in severely misleading the nation.

I would like to request the Press Council to take up this matter urgently with the ABC so they withdraw their scurrilous article and provide me adequate space for a formal rebuttal.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

PDF

Dear Sanjeev,

Re: Australian Broadcasting Corporation

We acknowledge the receipt of your Complaint Form submitted to the Press Council on 27 April 2021.

Please note that the Press Council handles complaints about Australian newspapers, magazines and their associated websites, as well as online-only publishers: http://www.presscouncil.org.au/uploads/52321/ufiles/FINAL_18-03-16_Associated_Publications_of_Constituent_bodies.pdf.

Australian television and radio broadcasters are regulated by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), so any complaint about broadcast content should be taken up directly with the broadcaster or made to ACMA.

Information about how to access ACMA’s complaints-handling process may be found at: http://www.acma.gov.au/Citizen/Take-action/Complaints/Broadcast-complaints/broadcasting-complaints.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation also provides its own complaints-handling process; see: http://www.abc.net.au/contact/complain.htm.

We trust this information will assist, and we thank you for your interest in maintaining media standards.

Kind regards,

Complaints

Australian Press Council Inc

Level 6, 53 Berry Street, North Sydney NSW 2060

PO Box 1014, North Sydney NSW 2059

Telephones: 02 9261 1930 1 800 025 712

www.presscouncil.org.au