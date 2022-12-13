Do lockdowns and border closures serve the “greater good”? A cost-benefit analysis of Australia’s reaction to COVID-19 – Gigi Foster with Sanjeev Sabhlok

Executive summary (Free of cost): https://www.thegreatcovidpanic.com/_files/ugd/23eb94_33b4f30ef8fa4e6eaf1a7e62d571a9a7.pdf

Where to purchase: Connor Court | Amazon | Barnes and Noble. Also available from: Book Depository, Wordery, Fishpond, Abbey’s, AbeBooks, Blackwell’s, Booktopia, Angus & Robertson, Better World Books, eBay, Better Read, Mighty Ape AU, Boomerang Books, BooksDirect, Biblio

Previous posts on this CBA, including link to article/s and interviews:

10 September 2022: The Gigi Foster Cost Benefit Analysis of Australia’s lockdowns is now available on order as a book

18 May 2022: More on the Gigi Foster CBA of lockdowns in Australia

12 May 2022: Email I’ve sent out regarding Gigi Foster’s cost benefit analysis of Australia’s lockdowns

