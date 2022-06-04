Thoughts on economics and liberty

16th June 2022

4 ways to confirm that you’ve been lied to

The four ways mentioned here are detailed below this meme:

METHOD 1: CHECK CDC AND WORLDOMETER DATA

I’ve done the calculation, and all sources are provided for you to confirm:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Z12go0iqw8zwylzxvkSV4RKGJ4MOLWJy7ujIo-OHojo/edit?usp=sharing

METHOD 2: Examine the mortality rate of Sweden

Source of Sweden’s data: https://www.statistikdatabasen.scb.se/pxweb/en/ssd/START__BE__BE0101__BE0101I/Dodstal/

METHOD 3: Read John Ioannidis’s paper

See: https://www.sabhlokcity.com/2022/04/prof-john-ioannidis-has-personally-confirmed-that-covid-is-50-500-times-less-lethal-than-the-spanish-flu/

METHOD 4: Go to the UK Parliament website

https://web.archive.org/web/20211028182201/https:/questions-statements.parliament.uk/written-questions/detail/2021-07-12/31381/

 

Sanjeev Sabhlok

