16th June 2022
4 ways to confirm that you’ve been lied to
The four ways mentioned here are detailed below this meme:
METHOD 1: CHECK CDC AND WORLDOMETER DATA
I’ve done the calculation, and all sources are provided for you to confirm:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Z12go0iqw8zwylzxvkSV4RKGJ4MOLWJy7ujIo-OHojo/edit?usp=sharing
METHOD 2: Examine the mortality rate of Sweden
Source of Sweden’s data: https://www.statistikdatabasen.scb.se/pxweb/en/ssd/START__BE__BE0101__BE0101I/Dodstal/
METHOD 3: Read John Ioannidis’s paper
See: https://www.sabhlokcity.com/2022/04/prof-john-ioannidis-has-personally-confirmed-that-covid-is-50-500-times-less-lethal-than-the-spanish-flu/
METHOD 4: Go to the UK Parliament website
https://web.archive.org/web/20211028182201/https:/questions-statements.parliament.uk/written-questions/detail/2021-07-12/31381/