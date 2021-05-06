Results of the recent elections: Swarna Bharat Party now has it first two elected seats

Dear all, I’m delighted to announce that SBP now has our first ever electoral victory – two seats in the Bhadohi district local elections . In addition, our President Pankaj Das contested the Gauhati West Assembly seat.

This might seem a very minor performance compared with the big parties, but remember that we are fighting against the greatest possible odds. We gave no one any money, no bribe, only a promise of the rule of law and of justice. Our budget was not even a thousandth of the black money budget of the big parties.

These results show that liberty is not just wishful thinking for India but that there is a real demand for change from the voter – if only the voter is shown why things are so bad under India’s corrupt and socialist dispensation.

SBP has been working in Bhadohi for over 4 years. It all started with one person: Anil Sharma. Likewise, Pankaj Das is just one person in Assam since the past two years but after experimentation with various approaches, he has been building deep grassroots links with villages and talking to small businesses. The party is becoming widely known in Guwahati, since he also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

BHADOHI DISTRICT:

Contested 10 seats. Two wins , three 2nd positions (runner-up), one 4th position, four losses.

1) Kshetra Panchayat:

– Rajnish Dubey won

– Prakhar Dubey won

– Rohit Pander was defeated by only 28 votes

2) Zila Panchayat

– Asha Devi Kol Mirzapur got 7200 votes as the runner-up. Samajwadi party won with 9,200 votes

– Virendra Pushpkaar secured fourth position with 2731 votes

– Rohit Gautam got 1362 votes

– Buddhiram Bind got 1131 votes

– Shiv Narayan Prajapati got 860 votes

3) Gram Pradhan

– Radhey Shyam Maurya got 386 votes as a runner-up,was defeated by only 36 votes

– Mahesh Maurya, SBP’s District President for Bhadohi got 170 votes

ASSAM ASSEMBLY

Pankaj Das, SBP’s National President contested the Gauhati West seat and polled 582 votes.

Some of you know me for over 20 years. You recall my commitment in February 1998 to create a liberal party for India. I’m proud to be part of this brilliant result that tells me that my goal has been realised. We can only grow bigger and more successful.

We now have a party that is actively taking the message of liberty to the people – despite an initial shoestring budget. We can do more: much, much more, together.

If you want India to become a free nation, contribute at: https://swarnabharat.in/donate – and become a candidate/ help find good candidates.

(Btw, I’m now also involved in setting up a new liberal party for Australia: https://ausreps.org/).

