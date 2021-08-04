Now accepting personal donations via Paypal

Dear all, things are now at a stage when I’d be happy to receive donations to support my ongoing work.

I have twice in my life cut short my career mid-stream to fight for principles.

The first was my resignation in January 2001 from India’s senior civil service (IAS) in protest against the corruption of India’s governance system. I determined in February 1998 that India needed a liberal party which meant I need to leave my civil service job to work towards that goal. I succeeded in 2014 in helping some wonderful Indian fighters for liberty register India’s only liberal party (Swarna Bharat Party). That party has recently won two seats in a local election – nothing much in the big scheme of things, but something I’m extremely proud of. But my commitment to liberty in India did cost me dearly and I had to start my career from scratch in Australia at the bottom of the heap.

from India’s senior civil service (IAS) in protest against the corruption of India’s governance system. I determined in February 1998 that India needed a liberal party which meant I need to leave my civil service job to work towards that goal. I succeeded in 2014 in helping some wonderful Indian fighters for liberty register India’s only liberal party (Swarna Bharat Party). That party has recently won two seats in a local election – nothing much in the big scheme of things, but something I’m extremely proud of. But my commitment to liberty in India did cost me dearly and I had to start my career from scratch in Australia at the bottom of the heap. The second was my resignation in September 2020 to fight the police state in Victoria. That has also set me back financially. I needed to work for at least five more years to reach a minimum level of self-sufficiency in retirement. But to me money has always mattered less than principles, so I resigned. I am convinced that was the right decision. I don’t know how others in the Treasury, who are betraying the trust that Victorians have reposed in them, are able to sleep. They are sheer mercenaries, the lowest form of human: people who live only for money, only to eat – not for values and principles.

With my continuing costs and inability to work full time due to my ongoing commitment to fight Australia’s totalitarian political parties, I’m now willing to accept financial support.

I am keen in the future to join academics and will, if I’m unsuccessful in winning the Federal seat of Menzies which I plan to contest, look for a suitable job – but that will only happen after my current political work for Australia succeeds. I MUST ensure liberty for all people in Australia before I revert to working as an economist or academic.

Liberty MUST always come First.

And so, at the moment I could do with some help.

If you wish to contribute, please pay me via PayPal: http://paypal.me/sabhlok (use the “send” button. You will need a PayPal account first).

ADDENDUM

COMMENT RECEIVED

With respect Sanjeev, before you ask people who may have less money than you, to give you some of their money, I feel you should be more open about your existing financial position. My guestimation of the superannuation reserve from 15 years of a senior policy adviser’s salary, is that it will be providing a comfortable income. I have no knowledge of your asset base when you started working for the Victorian Government in 2005, but I’d be astonished if you were not already relatively comfortable. So you may not currently be enjoying the wealth or income that someone with your considerable qualifications might expect is your due? But is it really the responsibility of the general public to be topping up your income to give you the trappings of the life you believe you deserve?

MY RESPONSE

Thanks, Anitra. The first 18 years of my career was in socialist India’s civil service which had an exceptionally low salary. I started at around $1500 AUD per year in 1982 and my last salary as a senior official in 2000 was around $15k AUD per year.

Coming to Australia – an exceptionally expensive country – with virtually zero savings (in AUD terms) and restarting a career from a level lower than VPS4 and working up to VPS6 – while paying a mortgage, has unfortunately not been enough to save for a retirement that is independent of the Age Pension.

The pressure for me to get a job and give up my fight for liberty is therefore immense. I have always paid the price for principles but sometimes it doesn’t add up.

I will keep fighting a bit more – so long as it makes sense. But *no one in dire straits* should contribute. I always have the fall back of the Age Pension after age 67.