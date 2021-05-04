4th May 2021
What’s the truth regarding the Israel vaccines
This claim sent by someone:
Text:
“We conclude that the Pfizer
vaccines, for the elderly, killed
during the 5-week vaccination
period about 40 times more people
than the disease itself would have
killed, and about 260 times more
people than the disease among the
younger age class. We stress that
this is in order to produce a green
passport valid at most 6 months,
and promote Pfizer sales.”
– Haim Yativ and Dr Seligmann,
Israeli researchers
Research notes
Data from Israel showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces the likelihood of dying from COVID-19; analysis in a forum post claiming the opposite is flawed