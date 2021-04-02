Comments by Elizabeth Hart on the vaccine passport

FYI, I’ve attached a copy of an article on vaccine passports published in the UK Telegraph today, including some of the comments.

Here are my two comments on the article, I’m in perpetual horror at what is happening in the UK, Boris Johnson and co must be got rid of:

Flabbergasting to see what is happening in the UK…

Boris Johnson and his cronies are ruining your countries and stealing your freedom.

This is treason against the people. The Johnson government is illegitimate in my view. They aren’t serving the people, they are dictators, terrifying the people with propaganda, and failing to be accountable to the people for drastic actions which are destroying freedom of movement and association.

The Johnson government should be taken out and put on trial for what they have done.

People need to wake up and take it back before it’s too late.

As for ‘Covid’, most people aren’t currently at risk of SARS-CoV-2, although who knows what can happen with that mess of fast-tracked experimental vaccine products sloshing around in the community.

The UK is one of the biggest groups of guinea pigs in the world.

Do the people taking these vaccine products realise they’re participating in an experiment, did they give informed consent for this?

Do they realise the ‘regulator’, the MHRA, is conflicted, it’s funded by fees from industry?

Do the people realise the government has given the vaccine manufacturers freedom from liability? Were they informed about this before being jabbed with the experimental vaccines?

The UK is at the heart of the disproportionate and ill-targeted global response to SARS-CoV-2. Do you realise what you have set in train there, and the devastating impact it’s having on the entire world?!?!

And the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is right in the thick of it with all the academics on its gravy train, e.g. Neil Ferguson et al at Imperial College London and Report 9, what a disaster…