6th April 2021
Mass hysteria continues unabated, and if anyone thinks otherwise, have a look at these
Unless we actively engage with the 80% of the population that is living in a state of panic and fear, expect the worst. Totalitarian control by the state is coming.
Today I lost 3 friends. They went on the attack because I had a different opinion to them, they think it’s ok for people to be discriminated against for not having the vaccine.
Sometimes you have to let go and make peace with that.
💔
— Lisa (@livelovenofear) April 5, 2021
I can’t believe how many people are masked to the hilt. Walking alone with a mask in the open desert here in Palm Springs. It’s not only disturbing it’s unhealthy and dangerous. It will be 95 degrees in the next 2 hrs.
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 5, 2021