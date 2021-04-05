Thoughts on economics and liberty

6th April 2021

Mass hysteria continues unabated, and if anyone thinks otherwise, have a look at these

Unless we actively engage with the 80% of the population that is living in a state of panic and fear, expect the worst. Totalitarian control by the state is coming.

 

This entry was posted in Current Affairs.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 Show Keyboard