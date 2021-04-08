9th April 2021
Arguments used by Brett Sutton to enforce mandatory masks outdoors (result of an FOI request)
Someone (I’ll make note of the person’s name once I receive permission) has ferretted out the Sutton logic to impose mandatory masks outdoors in Victoria: DOWNLOAD HERE.
I am desperately short of time. I invite anyone who has the time to go through this and provide a technical critique.
REFERENCE
The FOI request was for: “‘I require Ministerial Briefs on the subject of the mandating of facemasks in Victoria, that informed the decision to mandate facemasks in Victoria. Supporting documents containing proofs behind the mandatory mask mandate”
MASKS DON’T WORK
Texas is 100% proof that masks don’t work.
And probably proof that they make things worse.
— Real Developments (@pdubdev) April 8, 2021
No govt. or court wants to take the risk of disagreeing with the widely spread propaganda unleashed by the vested interests. Sweden is the only exception until now and God only knows how long they will be able to hold out on sanity.
The only way out is to keep educating people and let them see the results for themselves whenever the bottom falls out.
The problem, as usual, are the people who sit in their AC room ivory towers, who have not the minutest idea of real life on the street. None of them wishes to live and work like the man on the street who has to sweat it out and live day-to-day, who has never seen even the ghost of the ghost about whom he sees and hears propaganda spread.