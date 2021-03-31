Key players in the vaccines – an email received

AS RECEIVED – WITH ANNOTATIONS IN BLUE (only one note, below)

There is no stopping this juggernaut. This is a scam and deception of mind-boggling proportions. Perhaps never before have politicians, all over the world (excepting Sweden?) been complicit in a single crime together. Who is the Hitler that will break his promises and attack his allies, we will have to wait and see.

INDIA’S ROLE IN THE SCAM

India’s role in the scam also needs to be analysed. The world over it is the IT & Pharma industry that is pulling the strings: Microsoft and Google appoint 1st gen. immigrant Indians to head their companies (we are elated)

– Infosys has major interests in China

– Nandan Nilekini gets appointed by the UPA to clandestinely ID all Indians under the garb of Aadhaar. the Aadhaar Act itself was/is a major deception (why didn’t they simply make an Act openly stating that they wished to id all Indians with a single ID, I support that) – Nilekini is out of then in Infosys as Chairman

– Boris Johnson with ties to India becomes PM in the UK – meteoric rise of Rishi Sunak son-in-law of Narayan Murthy

– Zuckerberg farms Modi (or the other way around) and attempts to take over the internet in India (with a little help from his friend Ambani) by promising free internet and one internet, one India; during Modi’s 1st term. The plan fails.

– Biden gets installed in the US of A

SERUM INSTIUTE OF INDIA

– Poonawalla’s Serum Institute is “blessed” with the largest partnership by Astrazeneca and Novavax

Came across this write-up :

What it will take to vaccinate the world against COVID-19 –25 MARCH 2021

Came across below that links AstraZeneca – > U of Oxford – > Serum I of India

But the biggest manufacturing deals have been negotiated by AstraZeneca , based in Cambridge, UK, for the vaccine it developed with the University of Oxford , UK. The company has contracted manufacturing capacity for 2.9 billion vaccine doses to 25 firms in 15 countries . Its largest partnership deal is with Serum Institute of India in Pune, which agreed in June 2020 to produce one billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Serum Institute, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccine components, also agreed last August to make at least one billion doses of a vaccine developed by Novavax in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

THE AFRICA LINK TO THE SCAM

And the Africa link:

Manufacturers that are signed up to make vaccines also include South Africa’s Aspen Pharmaceuticals in Durban, which will formulate, as well as fill and finish, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

My comment: So with China, India and Africa covered to produce vaccines – you have most of the world’s population covered to receive them forcefully. Perhaps the US of A will cover other parts of the Americas.

KEY PLAYERS

DREW WEISMANN

Drew Weissman, an RNA biologist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Weissman’s research laid the groundwork for the mRNA vaccinesdeveloped by both Pfizer–BioNTech and Moderna, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts .

“ Last February [2020] , Pfizer and Moderna were already thinking about how to make more. They started buying GMP [good manufacturing practice] companies ,” Weissman says “They [also] started leasing other companies, but they had no control on the raw materials. Maybe governments could have used their authority to make chemical companies produce more raw materials , but that’s a lot to ask for when the drug hasn’t even been approved,” he adds.

PEOPLE’S VACCINE ALLIANCE

Some 11 billion doses are required to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population — assuming two doses are given per person. This is the proportion that might be needed to reach population-level, or herd, immunity.

That’s why India and South Africa are among the countries involved in a campaign to get COVID-19-related intellectual-property rights temporarily waived.

The proposal has been gathering support, and is now backed by around 100 countries, and a diverse coalition of organizations called the People’s Vaccine Alliance , which includes the United Nations’ HIV/AIDS agency UNAIDS[My comment: this could very well be called the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Agency. What is astounding is that about 2 years back I saw a huge hoarding outside a hospital for Polio pulse distribution with ONLY Bill Gates on it. This is astounding because we usually see photos of politicians on hoardings and human-rights group Amnesty International. It was discussed at a WTO meeting on 10 and 11 March, and talks are due to resume next month.

Jerome Kim, director-general of the International Vaccine Institute in Seoul, says: “The thing about vaccines is that, unlike a drug, you can’t just [follow instructions] and assume that you’ve got a vaccine. This is a complex biological process that has multiple quality-control steps .” For RNA technology, he says, “it’s really not that robust yet”. … Instead, Kim proposes that companies license their intellectual-property rights to third parties. Such ‘technology transfer’ will speed up the manufacturing process because more companies will be making things.

So we know that there is the China, Imperial college, Oxford Univ. , India, Europe, US of A, S.Africa link ups.

ROLE OF SAUDI ARABIA

then we have the “Jameel Community” complicity which leads to Saudi Arabia and Abdul Latif Jameel.

IMPERIAL COLLEGE AND GHANI

Here is Imperial’s propaganda machinery at work:

Imperial’s expertise in the field of disease and outbreak planning is genuinely world-leading. Researchers from the College have previously worked on outbreaks and pandemics, including SARS, bird flu, swine flu, MERS and Ebola. Expertise is now chiefly delivered through the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis (MRC GIDA) and Abdul Latif Jameel Institute for Disease and Emergency Analytics (J-IDEA), both based in the School of Public Health, but also various groups across the College. Since January, the MRC-GIDA and J-IDEA teams have responded rapidly to the emerging coronavirus threat as the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team – led by Professor Neil Ferguson alongside other world-leading professors including Christl Donnelly, Azra Ghani and Steven Riley, and later joined by Nick Grassly, Timothy Hallett and Katharina Hauck.

Professor Ghani, who is Chair in Infectious Disease Epidemiology, says: “It started when we saw the first cases emerging from China.

The Imperial team has already published evidence that interventions in 11 European countries to counter the coronavirus pandemic, including school closures and national lockdowns, are working effectively and, that up to 120,000 deaths may have already been averted.

OTHER NAMES TO WATCH OUT FOR

Dr Nabarro previously served as Special Adviser to the UN on Sustainable Development and Climate Change [Sanjeev: I have a bit of a soft corner for Nabarro – but of course he must not be ignored in any analysis]

Dr Ajay Gambhir from Imperial’s Grantham Institute – Climate Change and the Environment explored these themes in a recent commentary about the pandemic.