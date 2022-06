Further (fourth?) mess-up by Alex Berenson – NO, excess deaths in Australia are NOT due to vaccines

Someone sent this: https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/overall-deaths-in-australia-where?s=r

My response: Alex is an idiot – ignore him.

There are NO excess vaccine deaths in Sweden, the only control we have.

These kinds of idiots are causing havoc and confusion all over the world.

Excess deaths in lockdown nations are ALL from lockdowns. Period.

