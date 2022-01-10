10th January 2022
Only John Ioannidis, Sunetra Gupta and Mikko Paunio have commented on the TRUE magnitude of covid
Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) or Infection Mortality Rate (IMR)
IFR OF FLU:
“The infection fatality rate of seasonal flu strains, which kill tens of thousands of Americans each year, is about 0.1 percent” (New York Times, 17 April 2021)
“Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said that the mortality rate for seasonal flu is 0.1 percent.” (Washington Post, 10 March 2020)
“Experts say that the virus may be five to ten times as lethal as seasonal flu, with a fatality rate of 0.1% kills 60,000 Americans in a bad year.” (Economist, 27 February 2020)
“the seasonal flu has a death rate of approximately 0.1%” (Wall St. Journal, 10 March 2020)
“The much ‘milder’ flu viruses, by contrast, kill fewer than 0.1 percent of people they infect, on average, but are responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths every year”. (The Atlantic, 25 February 2020)
“the mortality rate of current seasonal flu is less than 0.1 percent” (Scientific American, 14 February 2012)
“Ordinary influenza viruses kill about 0.1 percent of those infected”. (NYMAG, 26 February 2020)
IFR OF COVID
As per UK government (August 2021): 0.096 per cent.
AS PER Mikko Paunio
“According to my calculations, the IFR is 0.13%, making the virus approximately as dangerous as seasonal flu” (source)
AS PER IOANNIDIS 23 DECEMBER 2021
Ioannidis’s 23 December 2021 paper:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.08.21260210v2
IFR is the same as flu or less for under 60s (and even for older people without underlying health issues the IFR is not catastrophic.) For children and young people it’s statistically almost irrelevant.
========
AS PER IOANNIDIS MARCH 2020
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32191341/
(PDF)
========
AS PER IOANNIDIS, 13 SEPTEMBER 2020
Infection fatality rate of COVID-19 inferred from seroprevalence data – John P A Ioannidis
Across 51 locations, the median COVID-19 infection fatality rate was 0.27% (corrected 0.23%)
The Jabs cause more cases and more deaths than we would have had without any vax programme.
quote:
The results of this study taken together demonstrate a product that directly causes more COVID-19 associated cases and deaths than otherwise would have existed with zero vaccines.
https://vector-news.github.io/…/CausalAnalysisReport…
Consequently, these experimental gene therapy injections known as COVID-19 vaccines cannot be mandated by any public policy that intends to continue following the regulations of the Nuremberg Code (Code 1998Code, Nuremberg. 1998.