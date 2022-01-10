Only John Ioannidis, Sunetra Gupta and Mikko Paunio have commented on the TRUE magnitude of covid

Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) or Infection Mortality Rate (IMR)

IFR OF FLU:

“The infection fatality rate of seasonal flu strains, which kill tens of thousands of Americans each year, is about 0.1 percent” (New York Times, 17 April 2021)

“Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said that the mortality rate for seasonal flu is 0.1 percent.” (Washington Post, 10 March 2020)

“Experts say that the virus may be five to ten times as lethal as seasonal flu, with a fatality rate of 0.1% kills 60,000 Americans in a bad year.” (Economist, 27 February 2020)

“the seasonal flu has a death rate of approximately 0.1%” (Wall St. Journal, 10 March 2020)

“The much ‘milder’ flu viruses, by contrast, kill fewer than 0.1 percent of people they infect, on average, but are responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths every year”. (The Atlantic, 25 February 2020)

“the mortality rate of current seasonal flu is less than 0.1 percent” (Scientific American, 14 February 2012)

“Ordinary influenza viruses kill about 0.1 percent of those infected”. (NYMAG, 26 February 2020)

IFR OF COVID

As per UK government (August 2021): 0.096 per cent.

AS PER Mikko Paunio

“According to my calculations, the IFR is 0.13%, making the virus approximately as dangerous as seasonal flu” (source)

AS PER IOANNIDIS 23 DECEMBER 2021

Ioannidis’s 23 December 2021 paper:

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.07.08.21260210v2

IFR is the same as flu or less for under 60s (and even for older people without underlying health issues the IFR is not catastrophic.) For children and young people it’s statistically almost irrelevant.

AS PER IOANNIDIS MARCH 2020

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32191341/

(PDF)

AS PER IOANNIDIS, 13 SEPTEMBER 2020

Infection fatality rate of COVID-19 inferred from seroprevalence data – John P A Ioannidis

Across 51 locations, the median COVID-19 infection fatality rate was 0.27% (corrected 0.23%)