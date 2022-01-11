Kyle A. Beattie paper – that vaccines increase covid deaths – IS WRONG

Someone’s shared this November 2021 pre-print: Worldwide Bayesian Causal Impact Analysis of Vaccine Administration on Deaths and Cases Associated with COVID-19: A BigData Analysis of 145 Countries

Of the 128 countries studied:

89.84% of statistically significant countries showed an increase in total deaths per million associated with COVID-19 due directly to the causal

impact of treatment initiation.

86.78% of statistically significant countries showed an increase in total cases per

million of COVID-19 due directly to the causal impact of treatment initiation

I would completely discount (remove entirely) from this paper the discussion of cases, which are entirely man-made and an indicator of the level of testing, not of the disease. But what about deaths?

We don’t really have a control regarding vaccines anywhere in the world (unlike Sweden, which was a control for lockdowns). But it is illuminating to compare UK and Sweden:

As usual, it is clear that it is LOCKDOWNS that have caused excess deaths in the UK, both during 2020 and during 2021. Lockdowns increase covid deaths by reducing immunity (Vit. D), increasing obesity and diabetes, etc. They leave a long trail of devastation that should be carefully disentangled from any vaccine effects.

The argument that vaccines have precipitated an increase in covid deaths is NOT supported even from this preliminary comparison.

In my view the paper doesn’t pass the pub test and I would discount all such claims. All attempts to prove that vaccines are causing mass deaths are fundamentally FLAWED. These are based on the personal proclivity of the author, not evident through simple comparisons. Such analyses also discount the lethal effects of lockdowns.