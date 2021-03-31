The vaccine passport is indeed the last nail in the coffin of liberty – a permanent end to freedom of thought, as well

This video by Naomi Wolf is crucially important. https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/753

If you sleep walk into the Orwellian nightmare which Israel has already walked into, your future generations will never excuse you for your failure to think.

Sadly, yesterday I took this message to the Bulleen shopping centre and one of the persons was angry because of his fear of this virus and said he WANTS the vaccine passport.

They have made people severely afraid and now people are clamouring for their own slavery.

The a3 chart that I discussed with shoppers yesterday: