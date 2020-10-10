11th October 2020
Studies regarding the unreliability of PCR tests
The usual placeholder post that will update – to track various studies/ reports.
Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus?
Do those people who wish to destroy freedom and democracy in Victoria understand the impact of false positives? https://t.co/ristrVfJmL
— Miss Conceptions (@MConceptions) October 10, 2020
1/x ⬆️ Testing = ⬆️ Cases
This ALSO:
(1) ⬆️ #False_Positive PCR results (compared to True Positives)
especially if ⬆️ #asymptomatics tested
&
(2) #NON_infectious cases IF excess Ct cutoff
Leads to #erroneous reporting of #NON_Infectious #Cases
REF
1) https://t.co/3lgIgCEsqa
— Sabina Walker, Master Appl Science (Neuroscience) (@SabinaWalker18) September 27, 2020