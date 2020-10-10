Thoughts on economics and liberty

11th October 2020

Studies regarding the unreliability of PCR tests

The usual placeholder post that will update – to track various studies/ reports.

Was the COVID-19 Test Meant to Detect a Virus?

This entry was posted in Current Affairs, Science.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard