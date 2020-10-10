Breach of the Nuremberg Code on a mass scale by lockdowns IS definitely a crime against humanity

The breach of the Nuremberg Code on such a large scale that the lockdowns do is, in my view, LEGALLY a crime against humanity. Here is the proof.

All legal documents should probably start including this now, since the matter will probably need to go to the ICC in the future. The “intent” is clear since no approved government plan included lockdowns.

They broke these plans in complete breach of the Nuremberg Code and without any prior approval. I have provided a lot more detail in my book and Samuel Griffith Society paper linked at http://liberatevictoria.org.

Definition of a Crime Against Humanity

This is how a Crime Against Humanity is defined by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

Article 7 – Crimes against humanity

For the purpose of this Statute, “crime against humanity” means any of the following acts when committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population, with knowledge of the attack : Murder; Extermination; Enslavement; Deportation or forcible transfer of population; Imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty in violation of fundamental rules of international law; Torture; Rape, sexual slavery, enforced prostitution, forced pregnancy, enforced sterilization, or any other form of sexual violence of comparable gravity; Persecution against any identifiable group or collectivity on political, racial, national, ethnic, cultural, religious, gender as defined in paragraph 3, or other grounds that are universally recognized as impermissible under international law, in connection with any act referred to in this paragraph or any crime within the jurisdiction of the Court; Enforced disappearance of persons; The crime of apartheid; Other inhumane acts of a similar character intentionally causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or to mental or physical health.

There is significant case law in the USA (and presumably elsewhere) that accepts the Nuremberg Code

The Nuremberg Code and Informed Consent for Research

(Merz JF. The Nuremberg Code and Informed Consent for Research. JAMA. 2018;319(1):85–86. doi:10.1001/jama.2017.17704)

My review of case law identified 19 published opinions from state and federal courts (applying federal law as well as the laws of Arizona, Florida, California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania) that recognize the duty of researchers to secure an informed consent from research participants. Four of those courts favorably recited the International Medical Tribunal decision or the code among other sources for establishing the duty.