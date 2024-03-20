Thoughts on economics and liberty

20th March 2024

Jaggi Vasudev – aka Sadhguru (or Sadguru). Yet another TYPICAL “Hindu” conman.

I’m starting this placeholder post just to track this man. Lots of stuff I’ve come across but not had time to document.

I had made some notes here earlier:  Sadguru’s wisdom – extracted by Rocky Karthik. Rocky rocks!

More here:

 

 

 

 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial