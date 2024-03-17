Complete works of Edwin Chadwick and biographies about him

Edwin Chadwick (1800-1890) is turning out to be an independent thinker of significance in his own right – and while not as prominent as Bentham or J.S. Mill, his works can tell us a lot about how modern public health was conceived of in its original days.

This is a placeholder post. I’ll keep adding links as I come across them. The main purpose of this post is to assist me in quickly accessing Chadwick’s works for my public health review.

CHADWICK’S WORKS

1836: An essay on the means of insurance against the casualties of sickness, decrepitude, and mortality: comprising an article reprinted from the Westminster Review (No. XVIII) for April 1828, with additional notes and corrections / [Anon].

1842: Report to Her Majesty’s Principal Secretary of State For the Home Department, from the Poor Law Commissioners, on an Inquiry Into the Sanitary Condition of the Labouring Population of Great Britain; With Appendices: Project Gutenberg |

1843: On the best modes of representing accurately, by statistical returns, the duration of life, and the pressure and progress of the causes of mortality amongst different classes of the community, and amongst the populations of different districts and countries / by Edwin Chadwick.

1843: A supplementary report on the results of a spiecal [sic] inquiry into the practice of interment in towns made at the request of Her Majesty’s Principal Secretary of State for the Home Department / by Edwin Chadwick.

1849: Report on Quarantine, General Board of Health. Preseneted to both Houses of Parliament by Command of Her Majesty [Wellcome] [Harvard] [My notes at sabhlokcity – First General Board of Health’s 1849 report on Quarantine]

1850: Letter from Edwin Chadwick to Colonel Phipps 2 Oct 1850

1856: On defences against epidemic visitations.

1858: On the application of sanitary science in public works of irrigation and works for the relief of towns / by Edwin Chadwick. (1858?)

1860: Address of Edwin Chadwick, Esq., C.B., as vice president of the Public Health Section to the General Meeting of the National Association for the Promotion of Social Science, Glasgow, September 29th, 1860 by Edwin Chadwick

1861: A letter to N.W. Senior, Esq., one of Her Majesty’s Commissioners for inquiring into the state of public education, explanatory of communications and of evidence on half school time teaching; on the military drill, and physical training; and on the administration of funds applicable to popular education / by Edwin Chadwick.

1877: Public health : address / by Edwin Chadwick, as President of the Health Department at the Science Congress held at Aberdeen, Oct. 1877 ; with corrections and additions.

1881: Sanitary progress : address of the President of Section A, Brighton Health Congress, Wednesday, December 14th, 1881 on the prevention of epidemics / by Edwin Chadwick.

1883: Op-ed by Edwin Chadwick against lockdowns and quarantines – 17 September 1883

1885: Commentaries on the report of the Royal Commission on metropolitan sewage discharge, and of the combined and the separate states of town drainage / by Edwin Chadwick.

1887: The jubilee of sanitary science / being the annual address by Edwin Chadwick … at the anniversary dinner of the Association of Public Sanitary Inspectors.

1887: The Health of Nations: a review of the works of Edwin Chadwick, by Benjamin Ward Richardson in two volumes:

Volume 1: Version at archive.org | Another version at archive.org | Version at Wellcome |

Volume 2: Version at archive.org | Another version at archive.org |

PHYSICAL COLLECTION at UCL: Papers, 1798-1923, of Sir Edwin Chadwick. Over half of the collection consists of correspondence dating from around 1820, but most of the letters were written after 1834.

BIOGRAPHIES/ BOOKS ON CHADWICK

1925: Sir Edwin Chadwick, 1800-1890 By Marston, Maurice (1925)

1952: Life and Times of Sir Edwin Chadwick by S. E. Finer (1952)

1952: Edwin Chadwick and the Public Health Movement 1832 – 1854 by R A Lewis

1998: Public health and social justice in the age of Chadwick: Britain, 1800-1854 by by Christopher Hamlin

2012: The Economics of Edwin Chadwick: Incentives Matter by Robert B. Ekelund Jr., Professor and Eminent Scholar Emeritus in Economics, Auburn University, US and Edward O. Price III, Professor Emeritus, Oklahoma State University, US, 2012