Sadguru’s wisdom – extracted by Rocky Karthik. Rocky rocks!

This is from rationalist Narendra Nayak’s FB post. – apparently the material was compiled by one Rocky Karthik (I’d love to meet Rocky!)

This is interesting – noting here for future reference:

===EXTRACT===

Here is a list of his knowledge, not up to date because after that we have his gyan on vaccines, CAA etc.

Jaggi’s Irrational and UnScientific Claims Compiled by Rocky Karthik:

1. Water Has Memory:

A chemist asked this question about how can water have a memory, do you have any scientific evidence to support that claim.

To that Mr. Jagadish Vasudev explained about Butha Suddhi, Butha Siddhi, how to succeed in life etc but never answered the original question.. (I observed 1 min of silence for his blind followers.)

2. Rudraksh purifies Aura around a person:

He says wearing a rudraksh helps in purifying the aura around us.

Aura is paranormal term. It doesn’t exist for real. There is no scientific evidence for its existence, and only psychic and mystic people claim to have seen it around people. They even say they can predict the size of it.

Supporting Video: (at 2:15)

3. Darwin stole Evolution from Hindu Mythology:

In this video he claims that Darwin made us all monkeys by stealing the theory of evolution from ancient Indian scriptures. He gave example of Dasavataras which are symbolic way of describing how humans evolved.

Supporting Video:

4. His Wife Announced Her Death 9 months before:

In this video he claims that his wife announced 9 months ahead of time that she is going to die and she did it.

Also he claims that woman wear a metal ring to their feet just to make sure they don’t accidentally leave their body when they get to a certain state of exuberance. Similarly his wife removed all the jewelers before she went into Mahasamadhi (which is another paranormal term like Aura)

Whereas her father lodged a police complaint suspecting that he killed her.

Supporting Video:

5. Sani Temple is built based on planet Saturn:

He says this planet influences certain human beings life’s in a certain way.

6. Universe is formed when Shiva roared and spat out galaxies:

He said this openly in NDTV during a debate with India’s famous scientists. He says this is mentioned in Yogic Sciences which were written 15000 years. (Lol 15000 years ago I don’t think there was a language at all)

Supporting Video (at 43’)

7. Sleeping to the North harms health:

In this video he says sleeping to north is bad and it causes harm to human health.

But US Geological Survey website says there is no significant effect of earth magnetic field on humans.

It’s website says:

“Does the Earth’s magnetic field affect human health?

Not directly. High-altitude pilots and astronauts can experience higher levels of radiation during magnetic storms, but the hazard is due to the radiation, not the magnetic field itself. Direct effects on human health from the magnetic field at the Earth’s surface are insignificant. Geomagnetism can impact the electrically-based technology that we rely on, but it does not impact people themselves.”

8. Death in old age makes you take rebirth within 48 hours:

In this video, director Shekar Kapur asks Vasudev about Reincarnation (at 7:25), then Vasudev answers “if you die an accidental death then chances of finding another womb are very little because you carry a different level of intensity so you cannot find a womb. Unless you are at a right level of intensity you are not suitable to take on an other body. So if you died of old age, energies became feeble and you are at the right level of intensity. You went to bed and you never woke up. Such a person may get back into another womb within 48hrs”.

At 3:38: he says death is a change of clothes.

Supporting Video:

9. Last but the most hilarious:

He says Egyptian Pyramids and Tenples were built by Indians.

Supporting Video:

10. He is saying yoga/inner engineering cures diabetes. No medical doctor will approve of this claim.

Supporting Video:

11. Telepathy is real and it can work by tuning the mind in a certain way.

Supporting Video:

12. Mercury solidifies at room temperature in presence of lord Shiva.

Supporting Video:

This man did a chemical experiment to explain how to solidify mercury at room temperature. And proved there’s no miracle in Sadhguru and other mystic’s claims.

13. Food turns into poison during eclipse.

Supporting Video: