19th March 2023

Fascism and communism/socialism are woven from the same thread

I’ve explained this many times earlier, e.g.

Hitler’s socialist views were exactly like Nehru’s or AAP’s Prashant Bhushan’s

Further proof that Hitler was socialist.

More on Hitler’s socialist (collectivist) worldview

Why did Hitler hate communism? Because he was a GREATER communist than the communists.

Mussolini made as clear as humanly possible:
https://twitter.com/sabhlok/status/1637344140328603649

 

Further, Peter Hitchens has been waging a war against those who falsely classify fasicsm as an ideology of the “right”, e.g.

 

 

 

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!, Politics.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

