19th March 2023
Fascism and communism/socialism are woven from the same thread
I’ve explained this many times earlier, e.g.
Hitler’s socialist views were exactly like Nehru’s or AAP’s Prashant Bhushan’s
Why did Hitler hate communism? Because he was a GREATER communist than the communists.
Mussolini made as clear as humanly possible:
https://twitter.com/sabhlok/status/1637344140328603649
Further, Peter Hitchens has been waging a war against those who falsely classify fasicsm as an ideology of the “right”, e.g.
Explain that to Karl Marx .@lolamotz. Have you not read his anti-semitic ravings? Or was *he* not left-wing? Also, look up the 1922 SA miners' strike, in which strikers carried a banner saying 'Workers of the World Unite and Fight for a White South Africa!'. https://t.co/5wc7Aajudw
— Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) March 18, 2023
1/2 .@tytofortis. It is well known that two of the most prominent self-described Fascists of the C20th, Benito Mussolini and Oswald Mosley, were formerly socialists. The general use of the word' fascist' as Orwell long ago pointed out, is meaningless… https://t.co/ePqjUTAI9u
— Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) March 18, 2023