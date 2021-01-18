Notes on the anti-liberty farmers agitation led by the communists and Congress

I’ll be writing a number of pieces on this issue in the coming weeks. This a placeholder post where I’ll dump material that is related to the issue. I may or may not get time to read this/ watch the videos listed below.

I saw this video yesterday. Shocked that hardcore communist Kavitha Kuruganti – who opposes all kinds of productivity reforms that can increase farmers’ incomes – was interviewed!

OTHER MATERIAL (much of it is Marxist)

Farm Laws… What Government should do

A night at India’s largest farmers’ protest

Republic Day 2021 – Let Our Farmers Parade!

Farmers’ group invites Hema Malini to Punjab to explain farm laws, offers to bear all expenses

Interview with Mr. Somnath Singh Shastri, former BJP MP, Planning Commission Member and briefly Agriculture Minister in Vajpayee government. He is suggesting the recommendations of the GoI High Powered Committee on Agricultural Policies and Programmes setup in 1990 as solutions to the present farmer crisis and struggle (18 and 24 minutes, and closing remarks). I