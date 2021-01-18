18th January 2021
Tweets compiled under hashtag #LockdownCrimesAgainstHumanity
This is an ongoing process, to assist in my supplementary submission to the ICC in due course.
I’ve compiled the current list below:
The main crimes have been against our children. When will the @IntlCrimCourt act?
The main crimes have been against our children. When will the @IntlCrimCourt act?
The main crimes have been against our children. When will the @IntlCrimCourt act?
The main crimes have been against our children. When will the @IntlCrimCourt act?
The main crimes have been against our children. When will the @IntlCrimCourt act?
The main crimes have been against our children. When will the @IntlCrimCourt act?
The main crimes have been against our children. When will the @IntlCrimCourt act?
The main crimes have been against our children. When will the @IntlCrimCourt act?
“RT @sabhlok_backup :
Data distortions have been a key tool for the crimes, as detailed in my ICC complaint.
https://t.co/PmVOT85j7B“RT @sabhlok_backup :
Data distortions have been a key tool for the crimes, as detailed in my ICC complaint.
Data distortions have been a key tool for the crimes, as detailed in my ICC complaint.
https://t.co/PmVOT85j7B“RT @sabhlok_backup :
Here’s more data for those who don’t think that lockdowns kill.
Here’s more data for those who don’t think that lockdowns kill.
“RT @sabhlok_backup :
Unbelievable work, Ivor. The IEA was at one time an institution that protected liberty. Now they have gone full-socialist, using “”weasel science”” to promote Xi Jinping’s totalitarian lockdowns and inhumane torture.
https://t.co/BduU1ixAew“@matthewdmarsden @Stat_O_Guy Moreover, there’s overwhelming evidence of harms.
“RT @sabhlok_backup :
Unbelievable work, Ivor. The IEA was at one time an institution that protected liberty. Now they have gone full-socialist, using “”weasel science”” to promote Xi Jinping’s totalitarian lockdowns and inhumane torture.
https://t.co/BduU1ixAew“RT @sabhlok_backup :
Unbelievable work, Ivor. The IEA was at one time an institution that protected liberty. Now they have gone full-socialist, using “”weasel science”” to promote Xi Jinping’s totalitarian lockdowns and inhumane torture.
Unbelievable work, Ivor. The IEA was at one time an institution that protected liberty. Now they have gone full-socialist, using “”weasel science”” to promote Xi Jinping’s totalitarian lockdowns and inhumane torture.
This video contains information about many things discussed in my ICC complaint: mask mandates, the disappearing flu problem, the lockdowns.
Plus about vaccines that in Norway seem to have killed some elderly people.
Western nations banned HCQ and Ivermectine but India has used them extensively, saving thousands of lives.
@IntlCrimCourt – for your info, to support my complaint.
Banning safe medicines is equivalent to killing people.
“RT @sabhlok_backup :
Nazi propaganda used by criminal governments
Nazi propaganda used by criminal governments
I’ve detailed this loss of mobility (hence reduction in longevity) of the elderly from lockdowns in my complaint to the @IntlCrimCourt
Johnson has been lying through his teeth for almost an entire year now. The West has been attacked from within.
“#GreatCrime2020
This is how these criminals started their journey.
#GreatCrime2020 – Neil Ferguson is still being heard by the media! These people will never learn.
LOCKDOWNS KILL.
The professionals who were not bought out by China have continued to object.
In following China’s lead the health agencies of the West forgot the meaning of basic terms such as herd immunity.
Causing panic and hysteria is the exact opposite of good public health practice.
This is in complete and total breach of the Nuremberg Code. BEYOND CRIMINAL.
This is in complete and total breach of the Nuremberg Code. BEYOND CRIMINAL.
This is the basic principle behind lockdowns.
This is in complete and total breach of the Nuremberg Code. BEYOND CRIMINAL.
This is the basic principle behind lockdowns.
This is the basic principle behind lockdowns.
This is the basic principle behind lockdowns.
This is the basic principle behind lockdowns.
This is in complete and total breach of the Nuremberg Code. BEYOND CRIMINAL.
This is in complete and total breach of the Nuremberg Code. BEYOND CRIMINAL.
This is in complete and total breach of the Nuremberg Code. BEYOND CRIMINAL.
This is the kind of investigation we need to undertake:
This is in complete and total breach of the Nuremberg Code. BEYOND CRIMINAL.
That’s precisely what I’ve shown in my complaint to the @IntlCrimCourt – the disproportionality of the Australian response. It is this that has caused mass-scale harm: mental, physical and economic.
Time for @IntlCrimCourt to act. The breaches of the Rome Statute have been blatant. Please start prosecuting western nations for their ongoing crimes.
Time for @IntlCrimCourt to act. The breaches of the Rome Statute have been blatant. Please start prosecuting western nations for their ongoing crimes.
Masks outdoors was one of the most egregious crimes in Melbourne. When I asked the CHO he blocked me. Someone needs to hold these people to account.
https://t.co/JNmEPzoNfHOops...
”
The virus has known from the beginning how to distinguish media and politicians from the rabble. Mask exemptions were widely given to such categories during this mild pandemic.
The virus has known from the beginning how to distinguish media and politicians from the rabble. Mask exemptions were widely given to such categories during this mild pandemic.
The virus has known from the beginning how to distinguish media and politicians from the rabble. Mask exemptions were widely given to such categories during this mild pandemic.
Masks outdoors was one of the most egregious crimes in Melbourne. When I asked the CHO he blocked me. Someone needs to hold these people to account.
The virus has known from the beginning how to distinguish media and politicians from the rabble. Mask exemptions were widely given to such categories during this mild pandemic.
Masks outdoors was one of the most egregious crimes in Melbourne. When I asked the CHO he blocked me. Someone needs to hold these people to account.
The virus has known from the beginning how to distinguish media and politicians from the rabble. Mask exemptions were widely given to such categories during this mild pandemic.
Masks outdoors was one of the most egregious crimes in Melbourne. When I asked the CHO he blocked me. Someone needs to hold these people to account.
An explicit declaration of the eradication strategy of Australia.
This is illegal, unethical and CRIMINAL.
Can’t leave Australia. If you left before border closures can’t get back.
An absolute bread of laws and human rights. Australia has a full-fledged criminal government at the moment.
https://t.co/KMXUQ85zvb“RT @sabhlok : Extract from a submission by @Francis_Hoar to the House of Lords Constitution Committee – which points out many of the things for which I provide details in my book and ICC complaint:
This is crucial paper that I’ve cited both in my October book and November ICC complaint.
LOCKDOWNS HAVE BEEN KNOWN TO SCIENCE TO BE A MENCACE.
This is crucial paper that I’ve cited both in my October book and November ICC complaint.
LOCKDOWNS HAVE BEEN KNOWN TO SCIENCE TO BE A MENCACE.
This is crucial paper that I’ve cited both in my October book and November ICC complaint.
LOCKDOWNS HAVE BEEN KNOWN TO SCIENCE TO BE A MENCACE.
This is crucial paper that I’ve cited both in my October book and November ICC complaint.
LOCKDOWNS HAVE BEEN KNOWN TO SCIENCE TO BE A MENCACE.
Can’t leave Australia. If you left before border closures can’t get back.
An absolute bread of laws and human rights. Australia has a full-fledged criminal government at the moment.
This is crucial paper that I’ve cited both in my October book and November ICC complaint.
LOCKDOWNS HAVE BEEN KNOWN TO SCIENCE TO BE A MENCACE.
https://t.co/wg2gsb3ihP“RT @jaynerh10 : @MichaelYeadon3 Extract from a submission by @Francis_Hoar to the House of Lords Constitution Committee – which points out many of the things for which I provide details in my book and ICC complaint:
This is crucial paper that I’ve cited both in my October book and November ICC complaint.
LOCKDOWNS HAVE BEEN KNOWN TO SCIENCE TO BE A MENCACE.
Can’t leave Australia. If you left before border closures can’t get back.
An absolute bread of laws and human rights. Australia has a full-fledged criminal government at the moment.
Can’t leave Australia. If you left before border closures can’t get back.
An absolute bread of laws and human rights. Australia has a full-fledged criminal government at the moment.
Can’t leave Australia. If you left before border closures can’t get back.
An absolute bread of laws and human rights. Australia has a full-fledged criminal government at the moment.
Can’t leave Australia. If you left before border closures can’t get back.
An absolute bread of laws and human rights. Australia has a full-fledged criminal government at the moment.
Can’t leave Australia. If you left before border closures can’t get back.
An absolute bread of laws and human rights. Australia has a full-fledged criminal government at the moment.
The simple equation in my view is that lockdowns have killed ~2 million and shortened the lives of 100s of millions.
+ over $10 trillion in loss of production + trillions in loss of wealth.
The simple equation in my view is that lockdowns have killed ~2 million and shortened the lives of 100s of millions.
+ over $10 trillion in loss of production + trillions in loss of wealth.
Significant drop off in cancer diagnosis in Victoria.
Some might have happened on its own. But much of it is due to the terror created by Andrews and the lockdowns.
Significant drop off in cancer diagnosis in Victoria.
Some might have happened on its own. But much of it is due to the terror created by Andrews and the lockdowns.
An explicit declaration of the eradication strategy of Australia.
This is illegal, unethical and CRIMINAL.
The simple equation in my view is that lockdowns have killed ~2 million and shortened the lives of 100s of millions.
+ over $10 trillion in loss of production + trillions in loss of wealth.
The simple equation in my view is that lockdowns have killed ~2 million and shortened the lives of 100s of millions.
+ over $10 trillion in loss of production + trillions in loss of wealth.
The simple equation in my view is that lockdowns have killed ~2 million and shortened the lives of 100s of millions.
+ over $10 trillion in loss of production + trillions in loss of wealth.
The simple equation in my view is that lockdowns have killed ~2 million and shortened the lives of 100s of millions.
+ over $10 trillion in loss of production + trillions in loss of wealth.
The simple equation in my view is that lockdowns have killed ~2 million and shortened the lives of 100s of millions.
+ over $10 trillion in loss of production + trillions in loss of wealth.
An explicit declaration of the eradication strategy of Australia.
This is illegal, unethical and CRIMINAL.
An explicit declaration of the eradication strategy of Australia.
This is illegal, unethical and CRIMINAL.
An explicit declaration of the eradication strategy of Australia.
This is illegal, unethical and CRIMINAL.
An explicit declaration of the eradication strategy of Australia.
This is illegal, unethical and CRIMINAL.
An explicit declaration of the eradication strategy of Australia.
This is illegal, unethical and CRIMINAL.
Quarantines are FORBIDDEN for a flu-like virus but Victoria has effectively tortured hundreds of people – without any justification – over the last few weeks.
Quarantines are FORBIDDEN for a flu-like virus but Victoria has effectively tortured hundreds of people – without any justification – over the last few weeks.
Quarantines are FORBIDDEN for a flu-like virus but Victoria has effectively tortured hundreds of people – without any justification – over the last few weeks.
Quarantines are FORBIDDEN for a flu-like virus but Victoria has effectively tortured hundreds of people – without any justification – over the last few weeks.
This is so deplorable – the Police state in Sydney
This is so deplorable – the Police state in Sydney
The most egregious crimes (ongoing) have been committed in Australia. The great epidemiologist Johan Giesecke had challenged Australia in April 2020 itself:
The most egregious crimes (ongoing) have been committed in Australia. The great epidemiologist Johan Giesecke had challenged Australia in April 2020 itself:
The most egregious crimes (ongoing) have been committed in Australia. The great epidemiologist Johan Giesecke had challenged Australia in April 2020 itself:
The head ferguson.
https://t.co/s8UIWvntrw“RT @sabhlok : Extract from a submission by @Francis_Hoar to the House of Lords Constitution Committee – which points out many of the things for which I provide details in my book and ICC complaint:
In my ICC complaint I’ve provided official evidence that many PCR tests can’t distinguish covid and flu.
Normal flu deaths have almost certainly been counted as covid this year.
https://t.co/gjKjESEE6e“RT @sabhlok : Extract from a submission by @Francis_Hoar to the House of Lords Constitution Committee – which points out many of the things for which I provide details in my book and ICC complaint: