Source of the data that I’m using to estimate scaled up pandemic deaths today for Spanish, Asian and Hong Kong flu

Somehow I did not keep the source of my Asian flu and Hong Kong flu deaths. I’m building this again, here.

1. Spanish flu

I am using CDC website which states: ” The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide”

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/1918-pandemic-h1n1.html

World population in 1918: I’m taking it as 1.8 billion Source: https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/world-population-by-year/

Asian flu 1957

Wikipedia: “Estimates of the number of deaths [for Asian flu] worldwide vary, with the UK government estimating between one and four million and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating 1.1 million.”

I’ve taken 1.75 million as a kind of lower end of this estimate. Close enough to CDC’s 1.1 million but not as big as UK’s 4 million.

Population in 1957: 2,873 million. Source: https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/world-population-by-year/

Hong Kong flu 1969

I’m taking CDC’s estimate “The estimated number of deaths was 1 million worldwide” [Source]

World population in 1967: 3,625 million. Source: https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/world-population-by-year/

Additional data source

WHO: “Milder pandemics occurred subsequently in 1957–1958 (the “Asian Flu” caused by an A(H2N2) virus) and in 1968 (the “Hong Kong Flu” caused by an A(H3N2) virus), which were estimated to have caused 1–4 million deaths each.”