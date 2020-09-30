1st October 2020
My forthcoming book’s message in a nutshell – from the DRAFT manuscript
- The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is not a once in a 100 year event but is closer to a once in 30 years event. My ballpark estimate is that it is at least 50 times less lethal than Spanish flu, and likely up to 100 times less lethal. Further, by protecting the elderly, most deaths can be easily averted.
- The scientific literature on pandemics has considered public health measures for pandemics for decades. Science has outright rejected lockdowns which are considered to be a menace. The WHO’s 2019 guidelines on managing pandemics do not recommend lockdowns “in any circumstances”.
- All Australian governments had pandemic plans. These were focused on risk and proportionality. No plan included heavy-handed measures like 5-kilometre prisons, 23-hour curfews, prohibition on social visits (solitary confinement for many), masks outdoors or shutting down Melbourne to wait forever for a vaccine.
- We need a Royal Commission to find out why these approved plans, prepared at great taxpayer cost, were abandoned within days of the onset of the pandemic.
- Instead, repressive experimental measures previously rejected outright in the scientific literature (with such new experiments not approved by any ethics board) were introduced and the power to smash people’s head with their boot to send people into induced coma was handed over to an over-zealous police force that ran with this new power and meted out brutal “punishment” to innumerable law-abiding citizens, creating a full-blown Police State.
- In doing so, a wide range of State, Commonwealth and International laws were ignored including the specific prohibition on the exercise of arbitrary power by a Chief Health Officer in the Victorian Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008.
- Overzealous suppression of the virus (perhaps elimination?) was attempted without disclosing it publicly as a goal. ICUs across Australia remained largely empty for the past six months.
- At the same time, the elderly were ignored, not protected fiercely, leading to hundreds of entirely avoidable deaths.
- These heavy-handed measures that attack civil liberties and human rights and violate the Nuremberg Code impose catastrophic direct and indirect costs on society that have not been publicly identified and published by governments, leave alone considered as part of a consultative decision-making process that is mandated by the laws.
- There is a very significant and fundamental difference between loss of life arising from an Act of Nature (the virus) and from an Act of Man (the lockdowns). Governments are never authorised by any law to, illustratively, burn down additional homes and kill unaffected people in order to save those who might be engulfed in a bushfire.
- Evidence of the catastrophic collateral damage of the lockdowns is pouring in every day, among others: suicides, deaths from not seeking urgently needed medical attention (leading to increased cancer and heart disease), increased stillbirths, children harming themselves, domestic abuse, rise in homelessness, and alcohol and drug abuse.
We need to:
- Immediately revert to Victoria’s original risk-and proportionality-based pandemic plan. All lockdowns and excessive restrictions should be immediately lifted. Public health guidance and recommendations should be issued for voluntary compliance. The government should put 80% of its focus on protecting the elderly. The industry should be guided to adopt a risk-based approach. Targeted quarantine to keep hospitalisations within ICU capacity should be developed, without the kind of mismanagement we have recently seen in Melbourne.
- In the medium and longer term: Implement constitutional and legal reforms to ensure that the public health terrorism witnessed in 2020 doesn’t happen in Australia again; and criminalise the acts of Ministers or their authorised representatives who cause, through public health measures that they issue, even a single additional death.