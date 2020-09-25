Thoughts on economics and liberty

25th September 2020

My radio/ TV/ Youtube/ Instagram interviews against covid lockdowns

Here’s a list to help me keep track. I’m listing these on the day I gave the interview, not when it was published.

Just for context, some prior dates as well:

Resigned: 9 September 2020

Handed over laptop and pass to DTF: 10 September 2020

Participated for the first time in any protest: 13 September 2020 – put out my boots

Wrote to the Treasurer Tim Pallas – published later on Catallaxy files: 13 September 2020

Second article that I wrote got published in AFR: 16 September 2020

First article that I wrote – published on Catallaxy files: 21 September 2020

THURSDAY 17 SEPTEMBER 2020

Ausbiz (these people want me to BUY the interview! Absurd. Their email to me).

SBS News (Hindi)

Channel 7 (yet to be released – expected Sunday 27 September 2020)

Sky News (Peta Credlin)

Friday 18 September 2020

Neil Mitchell (radio)

Young IPA

Pete Evans

Saturday 19 September 2020

Matt Lawson [Instagram | Youtube]

Monday 21 September 2020

Albert Dadon Promo

Tuesday 22 September 2020

BNAP

Wednesday 23 September 2020

Matt Wong

