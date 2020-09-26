Thoughts on economics and liberty

26th September 2020

Epidemiology can’t be even remotely called a science. My Tweets over 6 months.

I started with a reasonably neutral position regarding epidemiology a few months ago but by now I can’t think of one good word to say about this “discipline”. Some of my Tweets over the months, below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This entry was posted in Bad ideas!.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard