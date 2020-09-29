Draft introduction to the book I am writing – as at 3:47 am on 30 September

I’m sharing this draft introduction – to give a flavour of the key arguments I am making in the manuscript. Comments welcome. I intend to finish the manuscript by midnight tomorrow. I’ve been working practically non-stop on this. No break for exercise – which I’ll resume only on Friday.

Just when we needed a sane, stable and rational government in March 2020 – at a time when mass hysteria was starting to grow across the world about the coronavirus pandemic – the governments in Australia abandoned their well-thought out previously published plans and principles of risk-based management and proportionality that are embedded in Australia’s laws to create confusion the likes of which the world has never seen.

Today, no one, not even the government, knows what we are trying to achieve: whether we are flattening the curve, suppressing the virus or trying to eliminate it from the face of the Earth. It looks like the government wants indefinite lockdowns until everyone can be jabbed forcibly with a vaccine that has not been properly tested.

This situation is beginning to get truly farcical. Even the blind can see that this virus is not the Spanish flu. My ballpark estimate (I will explain in more detail later) is that it is at least 50 times less lethal than Spanish flu, and likely up to 100 times less lethal. Moreover, by protecting the elderly, by strengthening their immunity, by letting doctors administer the drugs they believe work, most of the elderly deaths can be easily prevented. So this is a bad pandemic but it is closer to a once in 30 years event, like the Asian flu or Hong Kong flu.

And so, why are we still here, huddled up and cowering inside our homes at the pain of police enforcement?

The past six months have felt surreal, with new increasingly more restrictive rules coming into effect almost every week, a compliance cascade[1].

Like millions around me, I have been boxed into my home, staring at the computer screen, unwilling to go outdoors because I hate wearing a mask in the open. And on the computer screen I have been getting to see videos of a police force that has lost its way. Instead of catching criminals, Victoria’s police has been seen almost strangling a young woman, arresting a pregnant woman in her own home (with handcuffs, as if she was going flee in her pyjamas), and snatching the phone of an elderly lady sitting on a bench – all of these apparently to save the rest of us from the virus. I sure don’t want my life to be saved in this manner.

We regretfully accept that during a war there will be unavoidable civilian casualties, mostly borne by the residents of the enemy country. But in this “war against covid” people are not only being beaten up but many are dying (most of them with long term harms) because of public health policies supposedly made to save us all.

The Hippocratic oath says: First, do no harm. A vaccine or a medicine is tested intensively to ensure it will not kill a single additional person. But when it came to lockdowns which we knew were will kill hundreds of thousands of people globally and impoverish billions, there was no testing of the policy before implementation.

But society has long known that the medical profession has a tendency to become over-zealous in some cases. There is a huge and growing literature on abuse of power on the grounds of public health is not new.

In 2009, Wendy Parmet, the Director of the Northeastern University’s Program on Health Policy & Law said, “The history of public-health responses and the abuse of civil liberties is horrifying. Abuses occur even though in every era, public-health officials always believe they’re doing the right thing and acting in good faith”.

That is why the Victorian public health law imposes powerful restrictions on the powers of the Chief Health Officer. He is specifically prohibited from the exercise of arbitrary power. (“actions … should be proportionate to the public health risk sought to be prevented, minimised or controlled; and should not be made or taken in an arbitrary manner”). But the excesses committed in the name of public health in the past pale in comparison to the brutalities we have seen during this pandemic.

We can cope mentally as a society with unavoidable death from a natural cause (Act of Nature). But we cannot and must not and will not tolerate, condone, or cope with our public health policies killing even one additional person (Act of Man). There is blood on the hands of our political leaders and policy makers and we must not hesitate to call it by the unsavoury but accurate name: public health terrorism. As Dr Eammon Matheison said in an interview to Reignite Democracy Australia on 18 September[2], when we practice medicine “we don’t terrorise our patients”.

But this is not just about additional deaths. It is about mass scale torture. Lockdowns, an act of mass imprisonment, are like mass-scale waterboarding – extreme torture of entire societies. How can we even begin to count the cost of life not lived fully – i.e. of mental harm.

When we imprison criminals, we give them food but exclude them from experiencing something vital – normal life. We did get to buy our food for the past six months but how do we even begin to count this cost of isolation, of crushed plans, of lost happiness from loss of simple human interactions?

Mental harms don’t stop here. In at least some cases, they lead to suicide. In others, they may precipitate domestic violence or child abuse. Even in Victoria, despite the government vigorously denying it, we are starting to see signs of severe distress. For instance, “mental health support groups say they are being swamped with about a 20 per cent jump in pleas for help in Victoria since Melbourne’s stage three and stage four lockdown restrictions began”[3]. And there has been a dramatic increase in emergency room presentations for self-harm.

The thing that is most bothersome of all is that none of this had to happen. None of it was in the pandemic plans of any government. But all pandemic plans, developing which must have cost millions of dollars, and which had been approved by scientists, lawyers and economists, were tossed out and a new-fangled lockdown policy that no one had ever heard of, imposed in the blink of an eye.

On 24 June 2020 Sweden’s State Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said: “It was as if the world had gone mad, and everything we had discussed was forgotten”[4]. Dr Eamonn Mathieson said on Channel 9’s Today Show on 8 September 2020 that “[t]his attempt for viral elimination is irrational and unachievable. Simply it is madness and it needs to stop”[5].

And yet, no one in leadership positions in Western societies batted an eyelid or asked the question: “Why are we abandoning our well-thought out plans – which include a provision for the worst-case pandemic – to rush into something that even a year 6 school child can say is very harmful and dangerous?”

This sorry episode is not just a case of broken governments, it is grand crime. Anything that is done in such an extreme, one-sided manner, with no regard to the consequences and harms that will be (and are being) caused is no less than any other form of terrorism and we need a mechanism to bring the perpetrators to account.

All laws and international covenants have failed to stop these atrocities. Except in Sweden, which has done an amazing job in protecting civil liberties even as it has done its best to focus on the high-risk population. The Swedish exceptionalism and civilised behaviour is attributable at least in part to its Constitution which prohibits peace time emergency powers. That is an essential learning that we need as to implement in our society.

In addition to not indulging in public health terrorism and mass-scale torture of its population, Sweden is the only nation that is likely to emerge from this pandemic without a recession, after having just one hit in the second quarter of this year. All other nations, that imposed lockdowns, are likely to end up with a sustained recession, unless they change their policies right now.

There is today confusion about “Sweden’s approach” but to understand its approach is to understand Victoria’s originally planned approach: risk based, proportional, focused on flattening the curve, community education, no mandatory masks. Sweden’s approach is all there in our own plan if only we had opened it once.

As Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, the head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene in Germany has said, lockdowns “are leading to self-destruction and collective suicide based on nothing but a spook”[6]. This much we know for sure, that lockdowns are killing a large number of people globally. But that is not just now: they will leave behind a long tail, reducing the lifespan of the current generation well into the future.

We also know that at least the Western nations (which did have a capacity to organise quickly) could easily have saved most of their elderly who have died from COVID-19 if only they had followed their own plans and focused on the high-risk segment of the population.

So this is not just about additional deaths. It is about the deaths that the West (including Victoria, which I focus on) failed to prevent by focusing on the group that was most at risk. There have been crimes of commission (actively killing additional people and reducing lifespans well into the future) but there have also been crimes of omission (not preventing the deaths that the government could easily have prevented.

We live not just to avoid death. We have dreams. We have ambitions. Many of us work tirelessly for decades to build up a business. Some of us compose a picture. Others break out in song. Our existence, our identity, our soul has been challenged by these terrorist lockdowns.

How does a government, our paid servant, most of whose employees have not a single creative bone in their body and who can never produce a cent’s worth of value, get the right to destroy the work and dreams of those who produce?

I don’t know about others but it will take me a very long time to regain trust in Victoria’s police and politicians. I used to praise the police once, marvelling at the high levels of trust and camaraderie between the people and the police. Victoria Police had a band which performed in the CBD. I will never go to their public performance ever again. It would be such deep hypocrisy to try to sing after having smashed the head of the people with a boot for not wearing a mask.

The events of the past few months are etched so deeply in my mind that I suspect I will now see Victoria Police officials as fundamentally evil till the end of my life. And the politicians on both sides of politics who allowed this situation to arise and continue are equally marked.

I do not trust my public representatives any more because they don’t do the one thing we pay them to do: to use their head and ask questions.

[1] Not my phrase – I got it from Twitter.

[2] https://bit.ly/2RYh37e

[3] https://bit.ly/2SgbgKp

[4] https://bit.ly/3kQhGvZ

[5] https://bit.ly/2HseUOV

[6] https://bit.ly/345k2Ae