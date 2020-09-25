Thoughts on economics and liberty

25th September 2020

The cheapest and readily available vaccine for covid19 is available right in front of our nose

To find out more about how cross-reactivity helps us fight covid19, see:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/the-effect-of-innate-immunity-cross-reactivity-trained-immunity-and-vitamin-d-on-covid-19/

and https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/explaining-indias-extraordinarily-low-death-rate-from-covid-19/

And these are a few of my tweets. Getting people to get a harmless coronavirus (common cold) would be similar to what Edward Jenner did with cow pox to protect against smallpox.

 

This entry was posted in Science.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  Show Keyboard