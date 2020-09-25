The cheapest and readily available vaccine for covid19 is available right in front of our nose

To find out more about how cross-reactivity helps us fight covid19, see:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/the-effect-of-innate-immunity-cross-reactivity-trained-immunity-and-vitamin-d-on-covid-19/

and https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/explaining-indias-extraordinarily-low-death-rate-from-covid-19/

And these are a few of my tweets. Getting people to get a harmless coronavirus (common cold) would be similar to what Edward Jenner did with cow pox to protect against smallpox.

Given India's amazing experience (where everyone catches the cold every few weeks) I can now *confidently* assert this scientific remedy: Smear everyone's face with snot collected from pre-school children. That should vaccinate them against c19. Simple! pic.twitter.com/k7bQdOok7v — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 26, 2020

It is now almost certain that ANY CORONAVIRUS can act as a vaccine against c19. Getting a live "ordinary" coronavirus shouldn't be that hard – or costly. Maybe companies should bottle it in a nasal spray. I'll buy it. — Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) July 28, 2020