Thoughts on economics and liberty

22nd February 2023

Fauci the Lying King

SCOTT ATLAS IN HIS BOOK, A PLAGUE UPON OUR HOUSE

It’s also worth noting the very relevant history of Dr. Fauci in regard to AIDS. He created headlines in New York Times, UPI, and AP articles for his alarmist speculations in his 1983 JAMA editorial that AIDS could be transmitted by “routine close contact, as within a family household.” It had already been known that transmission was via fluids through blood or sexual contact. Less than two months later, on June 26 in the Baltimore Sun, Fauci publicly contradicted his own explosive claim. “It is absolutely preposterous to suggest that AIDS can be contracted through normal social contact like being in the same room with someone or sitting on a bus with them. The poor gays have received a very raw deal on this.” That seemed like quite a flip-flop, with no new evidence or explanation given—more reminiscent of a politician than a reliable scientist.

