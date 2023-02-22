Fauci the Lying King

Anthony Fauci is a legendary liar. (Don’t miss these memes)

SCOTT ATLAS IN HIS BOOK, A PLAGUE UPON OUR HOUSE

It’s also worth noting the very relevant history of Dr. Fauci in regard to AIDS. He created headlines in New York Times, UPI, and AP articles for his alarmist speculations in his 1983 JAMA editorial that AIDS could be transmitted by “routine close contact, as within a family household.” It had already been known that transmission was via fluids through blood or sexual contact. Less than two months later, on June 26 in the Baltimore Sun, Fauci publicly contradicted his own explosive claim. “It is absolutely preposterous to suggest that AIDS can be contracted through normal social contact like being in the same room with someone or sitting on a bus with them. The poor gays have received a very raw deal on this.” That seemed like quite a flip-flop, with no new evidence or explanation given—more reminiscent of a politician than a reliable scientist.

Guess who opposed lockdowns on 24 January 2020? Fauci seems to have lied less till mid-March 2020 (he still lied a lot), but since then he's been all over the place.https://t.co/EmSNpJsagP pic.twitter.com/fpNzEGrcne — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) February 22, 2023

Fauci: “I didn't shut down anything” Also Fauci: “I recommended to the president that we shut the country down”

🤡pic.twitter.com/3Ug4xNKDgT — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 17, 2023

Even that senile idiot Fauci had known before 2020 that Jinping's NONSESICAL LOCKDOWNS *cannot* work. When even PURE idiots like him knew this, then from where did we get these other "smarter" people who fell for Jinping's snake oil? https://t.co/Mx23rycYWU pic.twitter.com/dijdWmXjGU — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) February 19, 2021

Watch how Fauci lied in 3/2020 and killed thousands of people-not just Americans.

He himself admitted it was a lie 3 months later, in 6/2020.

Any responsibility? Regret? None.

What about his oath as A Doctor? pic.twitter.com/NOWw1DaD3K — 🥦💐光道长 (@bobyiac) February 15, 2023

Dr Fauci is on CNN saying 3 feet now might be an acceptable distance. It’s like comedy listening to this guy bc he just makes stuff up. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) March 14, 2021

He also said he wears a mask as a symbol. Not to save lives. It’s a respect thing. #FauciLies #FauciLiedMillionsDied #masks pic.twitter.com/zWd4OhVeV1 — B̲eth Kay 🇺🇸 (@PoisonDeathShot) February 18, 2023

Tony #Fauci & Intentional Misuse of Karry Mullis' Polymerase Chain Reaction Tests | Could There Be Connection Between Those Two? "Fauci Doesn't Mind Going On Television & Lie Directly Into the Camera." – Karry Mullis#PCRTests#GreatReset#CBDC #TheGreatReset#KarryMullis pic.twitter.com/ElQWjkFcGm — Clay Clark (@TheClayClark) February 12, 2023

When you know what Fauci did to HIV patients with AZT, and then watched Tony "Two Masks" lie his way through covid, it's hard not to draw Joseph Mengele comparisons… https://t.co/IBRpxwinoG — Uncommon Sense (@UncommonSense74) February 16, 2023

Fauci and The Virus Book Of Lies pic.twitter.com/a30MrvDQoZ — WaicoJacko (@Waico65) February 15, 2023

Fauci, CDC & FDA Conspired To Lie About Natural Immunity https://t.co/PGUUK4EpUk via @YouTube — Gardner Goldsmith (@gardgoldsmith) February 12, 2023

1/ Australia's quarantine of people who come from an area with some covid cases is in total breach of the science. Even people returning from an area with Ebola but WITHOUT SYMPTOMS only need to be monitored, not quarantined. This is Fauci in 2014.https://t.co/vEDOTHN6ln pic.twitter.com/LVEzfnJ3Vj — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) January 4, 2021

I've confirmed that Fauci did write the email I retweeted a few hours ago. Source: https://t.co/3dQIN8mXj3 Here's another thing that emerges from this email:

..2 pic.twitter.com/ayoIqidy4d — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) February 13, 2023

Fauci and other "public health" criminals will go to their grave with their lies rather than admit their crimes. 1. Stronger lockdowns have led to MORE covid deaths. 2. Overall lockdown harms (including additional non-covid deaths) are no less than a crime against humanity. pic.twitter.com/qHaNlvwGEw — Sanjeev Sabhlok – New Account (@Sanjeev_Sabhlok) September 21, 2022