My whooshkaa podcasts – backup

I started my podcasts on Soundcloud but then reached the “free” limit. Then moved to Whooskhaa. Now Whooshkaa is making this a entirely paid service and I don’t see any value in paying for my podcasts – I have been bleeding money (and I’m not including opportunity cost) since I decided to fight for liberty in India (and continue to do so) – and now am also being forced to fight for my basic liberty in Australia. There’s only so much one can do.

So this is a backup of my podcasts assuming I’m unable to find a way to transfer them elsewhere in the coming weeks. I do assume these will remain on Apple for some time before they are potentially deleted, but here’s a backup on my Siteground server. If space runs out there, I’ll transfer these files to some free service in due course.

25. Why I have resigned from my Victorian public service role and what I plan to do next

In this I summarise the reasons for resigning my role as an economist in the Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance, and outline what I’ll do next.

Date: 11 September 2020 – the audio file.

24. SBP’s strategy for 2020 and beyond

In this podcast Sanjeev Sabhlok summarises the three key strategies that were agreed through extensive discussions at SBP’s national conference held in New Delhi on 23 and 24 November 2019. These are:

1. UP #1 (or Assam #1 and so on), India #1

2. Change the mind of the nation (not just build an organisation)

3. Focus on the youth (make elders into mentors, and strictly ignore the “educated” leftists)

Date: 24 December 2019 – the audio file.

23. Refinements to the grassroots message of liberty

During my recent trip I had the opportunity to address tens of different types of audiences. The result of this has been a significant further development of the script that SBP can use to communicate the message of liberty to the people of India. I’m hoping that the Bhadohi team will update their script and thereafter train booth level workers in the revised script.

Dated: 2 February 2019 – the audio file.

22. Mega loot under Modi’s regime: Millions of missing and unused toilets

Modi started a “program” (that one simply can’t agree with) to physically build toilets in people’s homes in villages across India. There is a lot of evidence that just like any other socialist program, half these are missing and the other half are dysfunctional and not being used.

I’ve visited and inspected many of these toilets during my recent trip in India. The “Modi Toilet Scandal” if one may so call it, is huge but not surprising. All socialists are fundamentally corrupt.

Date: 1 February 2019 – the audio file.

21. SBP is now gaining significant traction on the ground. The party has arrived.

In my visits to Guwahati and Bhadohi over the past 10 days I’ve confirmed that the seed of liberty that was planted in India around 2 years ago has now found roots and is has not just become a seedling but has become a small plant. It is still dwarfed by the big parties but it is very clear that the party’s message is starting to resonate with a lot of people. I’ll separately provide the message that we are telling the people, so you’ll see how far we have reached in our messaging.

Dated: 1 February 2019 – the audio file.

20. Rahul Pandit’s message to the residents of Malkajgiri Assembly Constituency

It is my pleasure to publish Rahul Pandit’s message for the constituents of Malkajgiri. He is the first person in a very long time to take the message of liberty to the people of India. In this broadcast Rahul Pandit thanks the residents and promises to work with them to support them in the coming years.

Date: 13 December 2018 – the audio file.

19. Comments on feedback received regarding the draft blueprint for the Abhinav Bharat Abhiyan (अभिनव भारत अभियान)

A few weeks ago I had put out a draft agenda for the Abhinav Bharat Abhiyan. I’ve received a comment on this which I’ve published on my blog at https://bit.ly/2D5d5UA

I’m grateful for feedback and the opportunity to clarify issues. I will appropriately consider relevant issues in the next draft which I’ll prepare in the next few days.

Date: 1 November 2018 – the audio file.

18. Three simple reasons why India’s culture was anti-socialist and how Nehru ruined India

In this podcast (made in Delhi on 13 October 2018) Sanjeev Sabhlok explains in Hindi how India’s culture was always anti-socialist. Three very simple examples confirm beyond the slightest iota of doubt why India resisted the idea of government undertaking anything beyond its fundamental roles. But Nehru destroyed India’s own culture and ideas and adopted foolish socialist ideas. The results are there for all to see.

Date: 13 October 2018 – the audio file.

17. Let’s build energetic leaders and avoid debates that waste our time

In this talk, recorded on my smartphone in India, I outline key strategies for SBP to build local teams. It is a total waste of time to to debate with the middle class. They are effectively brain dead, apart from living comfortable lives.

We need to add the sum of total energy in the local team, not the numbers. One Lenin or Paresh Barua or Kanhaiya is better than a thousand half-hearted middle class “follower”.

Let’s learn from revolutionary movements to build a movement for liberty in India.

Date: 6 June 2018 – the audio file.

16. SBP’s interactions with Shetkari Sangathana, Swatantra Bharat Party and the so-called Liberal Party of India

In this talk, Sanjeev Sabhlok discusses issues that have come up over the past two months as the party grows and engages with others. Some of these engagements have been positive and helpful, others not so much. But this is how this tiny effort will evolve – one person at a time. When there is so much corruption in India from top to bottom, and so little interest in freedom and good governance, it is important for anyone who thinks of himself as liberal to fall behind SBP’s manifesto.

Date: 25 April 2018 – the audio file.

15. Request to my Assamese friends to join Swarna Bharat Party

In this talk I speak in my rusty Assamese to my friends from Assam and invite them to understand and join Swarna Bharat Party, India’s only party that can eliminate corruption and bring great prosperity to India.

Date: 15 March 2018 – the audio file.

14. The formula for Swarna Bharat Party’s success

In this podcast, Sanjeev Sabhlok summarises five steps to guarantee SBP’s electoral success. These include: (1) start from outside the big cities and focus on rural areas first; (2) cut out all middlemen (e.g. “activists”); (3) make unplanned trips to rural areas – go with a mike and camera and stop wherever you find enough people to talk to; (4) solidly rehearse and follow a pre-planned script to deliver your message; and (5) come back and review your experience and improve your talk and communication till you become a master leader. Thereafter, many things will fall in place, e.g. rallies, workshops, finding new leaders for neighbouring constituencies.

Date: 6 February 2018 – the audio file.

13. A short song that expresses the demand for good governance and justice – created at the grassroots by the SBP Bhadohi team

In this episode, Sanjeev Sabhlok, senior leader of Swarna Bharat Party, presents a wonderful short song created by the Bhadohi SBP team. Lyrics are by Rabi Kant Bharti and Rais Ahamad. The song has been sung by Mahesh and Pallav Sharma.

Date: 5 February 2018 – the audio file.

12. Update – and ideas about an upcoming Leaders Workshop

In this podcast, Sanjeev Sabhlok talks further about his key findings about India’s upper middle class and middle class and how most of them are not suitable to fight for liberty. He then discusses how leaders can be found, and talks about the steps being taken to find grassroots leaders. He invites all listeners to decide whether they are leaders or followers, and if they are followers, to support the leaders.

Date: 23 January 2018 – the audio file.

11. Recalibrating India’s liberal political strategy

I have been working on the liberal political project for India for almost 20 years now. During this period, some things have succeeded and some things have not. In this talk I discuss the learnings from this experience and propose a strategy that is more likely to succeed, going forward.

Date: 7 January 2018 – the audio file.

10. Let’s get the government out of running hospitals in India

It is a great myth that the government should provide health services. In this podcast, Sanjeev Sabhlok examines the role of government in our health and shows that government should only support the poor and cases of traumatic emergency. In these cases, as well, the government must not directly provide any health service, but facilitate and coordinate as appropriate.

Date: 25 November 2017 – the audio file.

9. We need For-Profit schools in India and the government to get out of the provision of education

In this talk Sanjeev Sabhlok talks about the colossal failure of education in India (and in fact in many parts of the world) and how this can be fixed. They key is to get rid of many common myths about the role of government in education. Sanjeev explains the work and findings of James Tooley and outlines how Swarna Bharat Party will completely change the system to dramatically improve its quality and availability

Date: 16 November 2017 – the audio file.

8. Why India has such rotten infrastructure compared with China

In this podcast, Sanjeev Sabhlok of Swarna Bharat Party explains why India has such pathetic infrastructure and why it will continue to be in such a bad shape without basic reforms of governance. And no, please don’t ask World Bank or IMF for advice, since these people have no clue about the basics of governance.

Date: 4 November 2017 – the audio file.

7. No, Adityanath, you must build the Ram statue with your own money

Sanjeev Sabhlok argues against the idea of government funding of Ram temple, and calls BJP’s “secularism” as fake secularism. BJP opposed pseudo secularism, but its own version has turned out to be entirely fake.

Date: 29 October 2017 – the audio file.

6. Stop wasting time on economic reforms, first learn about the principles of governance

Various Indian “intellectuals” spout a lot of puerile nonsense regarding “economic reforms”. Yes, India needs economic reforms but most critical are governance reforms, without which India will remain a lame duck Third World country. We need to learn from Chanakya and we need to learn from Singapore, China, Australia, UK and other countries. The principles of accountability are totally missing in Indian governance. Without accountability we will remain a banana republic.

Date: 5 October 2017 – the audio file.

5. Why Modi’s Swachh Bharat program was destined to fail

I have long shown why not only Swachh Bharat but every single policy objective of the Modi government will fail. These things require detailed understanding of governance systems which the Modi government (or any other socialist party in India) simply does not have. India will do well to understand the work of Chanakya, who was a past master of governance. Instead of idle blabber about our “ancient culture” we need solid concepts that are consistent with modern science and economics.

Date: 4 October 2017 – the audio file.

4. Why India is a basket case – and how to improve its governance system and public policy process

In this podcast (recorded in May 2017) Sanjeev Sabhlok elaborates on how good public policy is made in countries that have a good governance system. India can succeed as a nation only by emulating the world’s best policy processes.

Date: 30 September 2017 – the audio file.

3. India’s childlike fascination with the IAS

This podcast by Sanjeev Sabhlok, senior leader of Swarna Bharat Party, is a wake up call for those who have never questioned why India still has the IAS,and why it follows the administration machinery designed 250 years ago by India’s colonial masters. Sanjeev explains why the IAS is guaranteed to be incompetent and outlines the model of governance that will actually work.

Date: 23 September 2017 – the audio file.

2. Why BJP was guaranteed to fail miserably

A lot of people are very unhappy with BJP’s performance. In this episode, Sanjeev Sabhlok notes that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. When not a single thing has changed since the Congress regime, why are people expecting different results? He explains why we need to ask questions about our governance system before we can begin to understand why merely changing one socialist party and getting another will not make any difference. He outlines why the typical “causes” of India’s poor performance (e.g. population, low IQ, irrational culture) do not explain any of this poor performance.

Date: 20 September 2017 – the audio file.

1. Hello folks, everything begins with the mind. There is a need to question everything.

In this talk Sanjeev Sabhlok introduces this podcast and talks about how India needs to start asking questions about everything.

Date: 13 September 2017 – the audio file.