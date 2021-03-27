27th March 2021
We need to steer away from cynicism and negativity
This is one of the most cynical hypotheses I've read. I don't agree with this at all. @timurkuran 's book, Private Truths, Public Lies, gives us confidence that people are ultimately rational and DO overthrow leaders who have misled them. pic.twitter.com/3I5luiPFie
— Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) March 27, 2021
I'm not sure. That's all too cynical.
I operate on the well-established belief in economic science that mankind is fundamentally rational animal – and that episodes of the sort we are currently experiencing are temporary.
Let's have faith in our fellow beings!
