When civil disobedience might become the only option left to Victorians

It's going to happen. In India 1500 businesses decided a few months ago to revolt and open their shops. The government could do nothing.

Civil disobedience can become necessary when the laws of the land are being broken by the government and all liberty destroyed. https://t.co/9isE7U71HQ

— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 16, 2020