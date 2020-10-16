16th October 2020
When civil disobedience might become the only option left to Victorians
My tweet a moment ago:
It's going to happen. In India 1500 businesses decided a few months ago to revolt and open their shops. The government could do nothing.
Civil disobedience can become necessary when the laws of the land are being broken by the government and all liberty destroyed. https://t.co/9isE7U71HQ
— Sanjeev Sabhlok, Pope @Church of Reason & Liberty (@sabhlok) October 16, 2020
I can’t readily find the article re: India, but here are a few related to what I recall reading:
We will not comply with new lockdown: Shop owners say ready
‘Allow us to take our lives’ — Pune traders protest against lockdown, say business is hurting