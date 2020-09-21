21st September 2020
Open Letters by doctors from USA, Victoria, UK, Belgium, Germany, etc. – against lockdowns
There’s been a spate of Open Letters from health professionals demanding an end to the lockdowns. A few compiled below.
USA
More than 500 Trump-backing doctors sign letter asking him to end shutdown,
VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA
Victorian doctors pen desperate letter to Dan Andrews about controversial State of Emergency Bill
UK
The letter – in the tweet below.
A group of us across medicine, academia and other areas have come together and sent this letter to the PM and his team.
Professors Heneghan, Gupta and many others – a wide range of voices as this crisis affects everything.
We desperately need a rethink to find a better balance. pic.twitter.com/0jHqta3KYE
— Professor Karol Sikora (@ProfKarolSikora) September 21, 2020
BELGIUM
NETHERLANDS
(use Google translate to get an idea about what it is saying)
GERMANY
COVID-19, Urgent Reassessment, Diagnosis and Basic Principles of Infectiology: Open Letter from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi to German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel
One video “letter”