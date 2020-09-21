Thoughts on economics and liberty

21st September 2020

Open Letters by doctors from USA, Victoria, UK, Belgium, Germany, etc. – against lockdowns

There’s been a spate of  Open Letters from health professionals demanding an end to the lockdowns. A few compiled below.

USA

More than 500 Trump-backing doctors sign letter asking him to end shutdown,

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

The letter

Victorian doctors pen desperate letter to Dan Andrews about controversial State of Emergency Bill

UK

The letter – in the tweet below.

BELGIUM

The letter

NETHERLANDS

The letter

(use Google translate to get an idea about what it is saying)

GERMANY

COVID-19, Urgent Reassessment, Diagnosis and Basic Principles of Infectiology: Open Letter from Professor Sucharit Bhakdi to German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel

One video “letter”

