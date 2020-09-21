Open Letters by doctors from USA, Victoria, UK, Belgium, Germany, etc. – against lockdowns

A group of us across medicine, academia and other areas have come together and sent this letter to the PM and his team.

Professors Heneghan, Gupta and many others – a wide range of voices as this crisis affects everything.

We desperately need a rethink to find a better balance. pic.twitter.com/0jHqta3KYE

— Professor Karol Sikora (@ProfKarolSikora) September 21, 2020