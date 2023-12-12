Restrictions by India on trade of onions, 2010-2023

FULL LIST OF NOTIFICATIONS: https://apeda.gov.in/apedawebsite/Latest_Notification/Fresh-onion.html – AROUND 50 CHANGES TO POLICY IN 13 YEARS.

Ban for two months in 2010-11

20 December 2010: Ban imposed on onion exports

17 February 2011: ban imposed in December 2010 was lifted after prices crashed on the domestic market

A short ban in 2011 for a week

20 September 2011: Ban on onion exports lifted after protests by farmers.

A ban for over four months in 2019-2020

Imposed on 29 November 2019 (Notification), lifted in February 2020

(Prior to imposing a ban, from 13 September 2019, government tripled export minimum price.)

A ban for three and a half months in 2020-21

Imposed on 15 September 2020, lifteed on 1 January 2021. The ban led to a 5000 crore loss to Maharashtra farmers

A ban for nearly 4 months in 2023-24

Imposed on 8 December 2023, to be lifted on 31 March 2024

CONSTANT MEDDLING WITH TRADE POLICY

Between 2014 and 2019 (five years), the government changed the rules on onion export 17 times, more than three times a year on average. [Source]