Thoughts on economics and liberty

26th October 2023

The problem of social benefit: What problem?

“Society might be far better off if the “problem” of social cost had never been discovered”

Prof. Charles Rowley, 1978

I’d say that the misuse of the “problem of social cost” pales in comparison with the reckless harms caused by the alleged “problem of social benefit”.

I’m writing a paper on positive externalities. Will publish here in due course.

A few social media posts:

https://twitter.com/sabhlok/status/1717132403855200277

 

 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Pin Share

This entry was posted in Public policy.

Sanjeev Sabhlok

View more posts from this author
Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial