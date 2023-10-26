The problem of social benefit: What problem?

“Society might be far better off if the “problem” of social cost had never been discovered”

– Prof. Charles Rowley, 1978

I’d say that the misuse of the “problem of social cost” pales in comparison with the reckless harms caused by the alleged “problem of social benefit”.

I’m writing a paper on positive externalities. Will publish here in due course.

A few social media posts:

After scanning the literature I've concluded that I must prepare a full-blown paper with extensive details. Externalities are one of the most hotly contested areas in economics and I can't prove my case without first listing all existing arguments, then countering the bad ones. pic.twitter.com/GyMIYis8j8 — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) October 23, 2023

