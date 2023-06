Full OCRd text: The plague not contagious, or a dissertation on the source of epidemic and pestilential diseases (Charles Maclean 1797/1800)

Hard to read/OCR, but I believe this is a vital document that tells us how the opposition to quarantine, and promotion of sanitary (hygiene) solutions begain.

In this document Maclean outlines practically everything that he will explain at great length in later years.

