7th April 2023

My next TOI blog post: Border closures and lockdowns must be banned

These posts represent my most significant original research into public health to date.

The post is an outline of a possible chapter for public health textbooks. It is in two parts:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/border-closures-and-lockdowns-must-be-banned-part-1/

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/border-closures-and-lockdowns-must-be-banned-part-2/

TOI doesn’t allow hyperlinks, I’ve created a combined PDF document of the posts, with the relevant hyperlinks: Download it here.

In addition to the  content of the blog posts, this PDF compilation contains further suggestions about what PH textbooks should contain, and sample questions for the textbooks.

 

This entry was posted in Public policy, Science.

