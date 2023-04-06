7th April 2023
My next TOI blog post: Border closures and lockdowns must be banned
These posts represent my most significant original research into public health to date.
The post is an outline of a possible chapter for public health textbooks. It is in two parts:
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/border-closures-and-lockdowns-must-be-banned-part-1/
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/border-closures-and-lockdowns-must-be-banned-part-2/
TOI doesn’t allow hyperlinks, I’ve created a combined PDF document of the posts, with the relevant hyperlinks: Download it here.
In addition to the content of the blog posts, this PDF compilation contains further suggestions about what PH textbooks should contain, and sample questions for the textbooks.