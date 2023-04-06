Fauci had remained calm in the face of Ebola in 2014

Fauci has totally destroyed his reputation during covid, but there was a time when he said some sensible things.

Exhibit A: 2014

Australia's quarantine of people who come from an area with some covid cases is in total breach of the science. Even people returning from an area with Ebola but WITHOUT SYMPTOMS only need to be monitored, not quarantined. This is Fauci in 2014.

Exhibit B: 2017 (recalling 2014)

Recalling the Ebola outbreak of 2014, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, lamented the attention lavished on the four patients who were diagnosed with the virus in the United States. “The panic that that generated in this country diverted our effort and our attention from worrying about where the problem was,” which was in West Africa, Fauci said Friday at the Aspen Ideas Festival, which is co-hosted by the Aspen Institute and The Atlantic.