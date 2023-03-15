15th March 2023
Shiva Ayyadurai is libelling Jay Bhattacharya without knowing how he fought for the truth from DAY 1
Shiva Ayyadurai has put out a rather nasty tweet.
I don’t exactly know what Jay said in his very early writings/ comments, but I have known his work from pretty early on and it was always VERY sensible.
So I did a quick search and found this youtube interview of 27 March 2020:
No time to listen to the whole thing, just two quick snippets:
- Jay was very suspicious of high mortality claims for covid
Peter Robinson says (16:45) “if your suspicion that it’s not more lethal than the flu but substantially less lethal from the flu”
2. Jay was clear that lockdowns would kill MILLIONS
Bhattacharya (17:20): “The universal quarantine – essentially that’s what we have – is incredibly costly. People have characterized as costly to the economy and you get accused of being crass. Actually it is not just dollars to lives. A global economic collapse will cost lives – I believe millions of people and not just in the United States I mean worldwide”.
I don’t think I need to study more.
The fact that some co-authors might have written something which he doesn’t fully have to agree with, is NOT relevant.
Jay has been a TRUE HERO FROM DAY 1, AND SHIVA SHOULD APOLOGIZE TO JAY.