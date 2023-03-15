Shiva Ayyadurai is libelling Jay Bhattacharya without knowing how he fought for the truth from DAY 1

Shiva Ayyadurai has put out a rather nasty tweet.

I don’t exactly know what Jay said in his very early writings/ comments, but I have known his work from pretty early on and it was always VERY sensible.

So I did a quick search and found this youtube interview of 27 March 2020:

No time to listen to the whole thing, just two quick snippets:

Jay was very suspicious of high mortality claims for covid

Peter Robinson says (16:45) “if your suspicion that it’s not more lethal than the flu but substantially less lethal from the flu”

2. Jay was clear that lockdowns would kill MILLIONS

Bhattacharya (17:20): “The universal quarantine – essentially that’s what we have – is incredibly costly. People have characterized as costly to the economy and you get accused of being crass. Actually it is not just dollars to lives. A global economic collapse will cost lives – I believe millions of people and not just in the United States I mean worldwide”.

I don’t think I need to study more.

The fact that some co-authors might have written something which he doesn’t fully have to agree with, is NOT relevant.

Jay has been a TRUE HERO FROM DAY 1, AND SHIVA SHOULD APOLOGIZE TO JAY.