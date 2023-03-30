31st March 2023
History of lockdowns BEFORE covid
A placeholder post. I’ve got plenty of info my ICC complaint. Some more:
There have never been national-level lockdowns before the covid lockdowns. But some smaller ones before:
Nazi Germany
JEWS IN NAZI GERMANY <=> VICTORIA IN 2020
"TYPHUS – Entry and exit strictly prohibited"
COVID – entry and exit prohibited in 9 housing towers in Melbourne.
Romania, 2006
A SMALL LOCKDOWN IN 2006:
Trigger happy "public health" imposed a "lockdown" during a 2006 bird flu scare in Bucharest, Romania.
People were angry and the lockdown was lifted in 4 days.
Sierra Leone, 2014
Sierra Leone imposed “a stay-at-home curfew for all of its 6.2 million citizens for three days from September 19 to 21” (https://theconversation.com/quarantine-works-against-ebola-but-over-use-risks-disaster-32112)