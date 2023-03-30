History of lockdowns BEFORE covid

A placeholder post. I’ve got plenty of info my ICC complaint. Some more:

There have never been national-level lockdowns before the covid lockdowns. But some smaller ones before:

Nazi Germany

JEWS IN NAZI GERMANY <=> VICTORIA IN 2020 "TYPHUS – Entry and exit strictly prohibited"https://t.co/XcE5v8DB2A COVID – entry and exit prohibited in 9 housing towers in Melbourne.https://t.co/O2uiULfitz pic.twitter.com/BWLXxUrQhE — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) March 29, 2023

Romania, 2006

A SMALL LOCKDOWN IN 2006: Trigger happy "public health" imposed a "lockdown" during a 2006 bird flu scare in Bucharest, Romania. People were angry and the lockdown was lifted in 4 days.https://t.co/g9cP9Jw7bP pic.twitter.com/7yQaCTUaEj — Sanjeev Sabhlok (@sabhlok) March 28, 2023

Sierra Leone, 2014

Sierra Leone imposed “a stay-at-home curfew for all of its 6.2 million citizens for three days from September 19 to 21” (https://theconversation.com/quarantine-works-against-ebola-but-over-use-risks-disaster-32112)