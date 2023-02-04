Public health can’t run on the basis of “ethics”, e.g. the “ethics” of the Church

Public health needs to run on the basis of science and “public” impacts, not on the basis of ethics. The Church has largely supported public health tyranny. Its “ethical” expertise has entirely failed the world.

SUPPORT FOR MASKS

19 March 2020: Directive for “adoption of a suitable distance, the use of protective masks”

1 December 2020: Pope Francis takes aim at anti-mask protesters: ‘They are incapable of moving outside of their own little world’

SUPPORT FOR VACCINES

21 December 2020: Note on the morality of using some anti-Covid-19 vaccines

AND NOT THE SLIGHTEST PROTEST AGAINST LOCKDOWNS.