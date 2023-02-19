List of basic books on liberty for a library in an interior village in Assam

I’ve been asked to propose a few books that can be purchased to build a library in an interior part of Assam. The readers would have elementary English skills, and struggle to read long books. That rules out The Hayek’s Constitution of Liberty or even Mises’s Human Action.

Instead, here’s a few books that such a library could hold, in no particular order. There are plenty of books published by the Liberty Fund and other institutes, as well.

EASY TO READ

Seeing the Invisible – Sanjeev Sabhlok

Breaking Free of Nehru – Sanjeev Sabhlok

Economics in One Lesson – Henry Hazlitt

The Law – Bastiat

Roots of Freedom – John Danford

Capitalism and Freedom – Milton Friedman

Capitalism, the Unknown Ideal – Ayn Rand

Fatal Conceit – Hayek

Road to Serfdom – Hayek (an abridged version is available via IEA)

The Morality of Capitalism – Tom Palmer

Adam Smith: A Primer – Eamonn Butler

The Wisdom of Adam Smith – Selected by John Haggarty

P.J.O’Rourke on The Wealth of Nations

On Liberty – J.S. Mill

Freedom and Dissent – ed. by R. Srinivasan

1984 – George Orwell’s

Brave New World – Aldoux Huxley

The Road to Freedom – Arthur Brooks

Publications by CCS and Liberty Institute (get their list) – most of their books are excellent, some are focused on India.

e.g. Self Regulation in the Civil Society

BIT ADVANCED/ LONGER – worth getting

The Ultimate Resource – Julian Simon (difficult to procure: online version available)

The Beautiful Tree – James Tooley

Sex, Science and Profits – Terrence Kealey

Discovery of Freedom – Sanjeev Sabhlok, manuscript (can be viewed online)

The Science of Liberty – Timothy Ferris

ALSO POSSIBLY:

Liberty for Beginners: Eighty Essays on Freedom

SOME FREE ONLINE RESOURCES