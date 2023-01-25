BBC’s documentary on Modi and related UK government papers

LINKS TO THE DOCUMENTARY

‘India: The Modi Question’

Both episodes in High resolution: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sICYixYu7kz1MVBwm5UVoFUBQsod-0aQ

Episode 1: On Daily Motion | On Rumble | On Telegram |

Episode 2: On Daily Motion | On Odysee | On Rumble| On Archive.org | On Telegram | Another on archive.org |

Don’t forget my two videos:

1. Modi’s culpability in his own words: https://youtu.be/1JpLk_BGv4s

2. Modi and BJP are actively stoking hatred for Muslims: https://youtu.be/IEB_1UMxpH0

THE TEXT OF THE UK GOVERNMENT REPORT

https://thewire.in/communalism/full-text-bbc-documentary-gujarat-riots-modi-uk-report

I’ve written a LOT about this issue and related issues over the year: manuscripts, blog posts, Times of India articles/ posts, etc. Will link if time permits.