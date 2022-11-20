The banality of evil – a topic that needs to be front and centre in our education system

The Great Hysteria and The Broken State – In this book I show why this is no Spanish flu and why lockdowns amount to public health terrorism. Both print and Kindle versions are available.

SUPPORT ME FINANCIALLY (ONLY IF YOU CAN) IN FIGHTING FOR LIBERTY: Now accepting personal donations

JOIN ME IN TAKING POLITICAL ACTION: I’m now part of Peter Harris’s Australian Federation Party, a political party to fight the totalitarian Liberal and Labor parties.

WEBSITES I AM RUNNNING TO FIGHT FOR LIBERTY IN AUSTRALIA

Third Front (Freedom Team Australia)