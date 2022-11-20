20th November 2022
The banality of evil – a topic that needs to be front and centre in our education system
This is a placeholder post – just recording a few things for now.
The situation summed up by @RabbiAlonAnava 👇🏼
— Charlotte,The Baroness of Burnley 💫 (@CharlotteEmmaUK) October 27, 2022
Hannah Arendt: “The, problem, the real personal problem, wasn’t what our enemies, the Nazis, did, but what our friends did. What happened back then was a wave of conformity, which was quite voluntary. At least not under the pressure of the terror…”pic.twitter.com/sAGMogJpP5
— LLadany (@lladany) November 10, 2022
https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/5029