Gigi Foster’s Voices against lockdowns – (15) 31 August 2022

Gigi’s done it again – very diligent record-keeping, these emails will be of great use to future researchers. (The previous – 14th – one).

==

Dear all,

After a refreshing, informative and productive trip to North America, I’m back in Sydney and heartened at the growing evidence that both in the US and in Australia, the errors of covid-era policymaking are coming into focus for more people by the day. In the US, as Team Sanity gains momentum, the mainstream fanaticism has started to buckle, as evidenced most recently by the announcement of Anthony Fauci’s upcoming departure from his covid-era post, the CDC’s abandonment of distinct advisories for vaccinated versus unvaccinated citizens, and a new round of finger-pointing by key covid decision-makers trying to secure options for comfortable seating when the music inevitably stops. Others noticing this trend have been penning pieces that range from deeply cynical to pointed and cutting to competitively invitational to cool and summative to despairingly reflective to aloof and academic to matter-of-fact to dystopian plot summary-esque to downright revolutionary. Calls for accountability for the failures of this time are increasing (e.g., from PANDA), and have included direct push-back against clearly compromised appointments to positions tasked with reviewing covid-era policy-making (e.g., see attached “AMN Letter…”), while inevitably, some big names (also here) are now prominently hitching their carts to particular counter-narrative positions that now seem a safer political bet than what, not so long ago, was seen as the only acceptable position.

During my trip I had the great pleasure of meeting in person for the first time Brownstone Institute founder Jeffrey Tucker, whose website continues to deliver thought-provoking analysis about the covid era. Notable BI pieces include a suite of recent articles by Ramesh Thakur on the antipodean situation, the most recent of which is an updated version of Ramesh’s excellent recent article in the Weekend Australian (also see this prior piece of Ramesh’s in The Spectator, and this recent interview). At a Brownstone Institute gathering in May I was also honoured to meet Great Barrington Declaration co-authors Martin Kulldorff and Jay Bhattacharya, the latter of whom (also a key figure in Collateral Global) will be visiting Australia in just a couple of weeks. If you are in Melbourne, I highly recommend securing a ticket to see Jay speak in person. The impressive It Is Discernable team, led by Matt Wong (who has recently interviewed, amongst other people, inspiring human rights lawyer Peter Fam who has recently penned both a damning opinion about AHPRA (with Julian Gillespie) and the attached “Letter to AHRC…” to the newly-appointed Australian Human Rights Commissioner), will be hosting Jay’s visit.

While in the US I did a bit of media, including an interview for the Epoch Times’ “American Thought Leaders” series of which bits were folded into this piece and this piece; I have also recently been interviewed here, here, here, here, and here. I have secured a contract with Connor Court to publish my cost-benefit analysis with Sanjeev Sabhlok of the Australian covid lockdowns (updated Executive Summary available for free download here) before the end of the year, and will be speaking about that CBA at the in-person conference in Melbourne on 10 September being put on by the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS), an alternative medical practitioners’ association organised to counter the existing professional societies that have lost their way during the covid era (see here for AMPS’ introductory salvo, here for another recent piece by them, and here for information about a recent AMPS event). I also hope to be afforded the opportunity soon to testify in a legal case against vaccine mandates in which I am serving as an expert witness, and from which we can only hope for a more just result than what has been delivered in recent similar cases in Australia and New Zealand (though encouraging results have recently been seen in the US, and even on occasion in Australia). For more information about the ongoing fight against authoritarian health diktats in Australia, see here and here; for some inspirational front-foot resistance against authoritarian over-reach overseas, see here, here, and here.

Researchers around the world continue to produce analysis showing that the lockdowns were destructive (also see here (produced by Jason Gavrilis and Sanjeev Sabhlok), here, and here), both overall and as measured on particular scales like the wellbeing of the young, and that mandating mask-wearing in low-risk settings, such as schools, doesn’t work. The UK Parliament has heard devastating evidence of the damage attributable to covid policies.

Academics are organising conferences to discuss more openly the politics of science and medicine and how to re-build after this era, creating moral charters to guide the management of future health threats, and writing papers and presentations about how to repair destructive norms in science, while other groups are offering courses in how to talk to one another about divisive topics like the covid shots (see attached file, “202205…”). John Stapleton has come out with a new book that aims to “dismember the political, administrative and social derangement which has overtaken Australia since the early days of 2020.” Inspired by the egregious mistakes of this era, other books are being written with the explicit aim of educating young children about the pillars of Western civil society.

A few Australian politicians continue to do sensible things regarding covid, such as Malcolm Roberts, while good examples of covid-era health policy leadership are finding their way to the airwaves. Vote-winning and book-selling are naturally part of the incentives driving such activities, but that in itself is a positive sign: it means that rational thinking on covid policy is gaining popular support and hence becoming publicly viable. As another sign of the growing popular support for sanity and freedom, the targeting of individuals as part of the authoritarian responses in Victoria is being walked back retrospectively, and NSW vaccine mandates for health workers are not being renewed.

The bullying of our medical professionals has reached a fever pitch, resulting in the mainstream peak bodies responsible for that bullying now being on the defensive. Dr Philip Altman has complied the attached withering review (“Altman Report…”) of jab effects and policy-making. Meanwhile, independently-minded people from all quarters of the globe and in an entertaining range of analytical and expository styles continue to raise safety concerns about the covid jabs and comment upon their questionable overall efficacy (e.g., see here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and here; also see attached “Leopold…” and “Spectatorjune252022”articles), underscoring the wisdom of allowing individuals the freedom to make their own informed decision of whether or not to have the injections. Films are being made capturing the zeitgeist of the hour (e.g., “Uninformed Consent” – see here, here, and here), moving personal stories and powerful analysis of historical parallels are increasingly being platformed, and professional societies in sectors from firefighting to aviation are speaking out against the mandates. Timelines are being complied, comments aired about the morphing of quality media into propaganda outlets, bills introduced seeking to help those injured by the shots, and international conferences convened on ethics and health practice in the time of covid (see also here and here, and a particularly moving speech from the lattermost gathering here). Reflective musings are being produced on how to stop the “careening clown car” of senseless recommendations and actions, by known figures like Steve Kirsch and even by health professionals awakening to the damage caused by the covid-era explosion in health-excused technocracy – damage that is increasingly obvious within Australia, where early treatment suppression is being called out and creative ways to access such treatment are being disseminated to people. Just as support for wholesale lockdowns quietly began to ebb in most Western policy circles months ago, sanity around the shots too is starting to percolate quietly through even official channels: the UK recently changed its labelling to advise against the use of the Pfizer shots in pregnant and breastfeeding women, and NSW’s own publicly accessible data interface shows prima facie evidence that being quadruple-jabbed is not the panacea it has been sold as. Official TGA communiques announcing more shots appear to be attracting just as much criticism as praise, and the ABC is airing conversations about the shots that beg so many questions, in light of reality, that the door is left open to hard-hitting critical take-downs (listen from about 28:55).

While the resistance gains ground, disgraceful episodes continue to remind us that the battle is far from over, such as the court-martialling of Canadian serviceman James Topp over his expression of dissent regarding covid vaccine mandates, the proposal of new legislation in California that would further embed elite authority without accountability, and the barring of Novak Djokovic from competing in the US Open due to his choice to remain free of covid vaccines. The recent Australian Federal election results also speak ominous volumes: calls for freedom did not get Australians’ votes.

There is still much work to be done. A healthy dose of (at times macabre) humour from the world of performance art, to help you on the journey:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShdU5rLOK6k (Topher Field)

https://brownstone.org/articles/flatten-the-curve-the-song/ (Neil Baker)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F74iqEJnb14 (JP Sears)

https://imagined.com/blog/welcome-to-the-hotel-paranoia/ (Ned Buratovich)

Thank you to all who have been sending me information to consider including in these newsletters, and to each person on this list who is working in his or her own circles to make a positive difference in whatever ways present themselves: speaking a reasonable opinion, standing up for others’ rights, offering direct support to those who are suffering, removing people’s blinders about the immorality and destruction on display in this era, or being involved in the genesis of new groups to refresh, refurbish, or replace the old. Inspired by determined, fearless people of principle like the recently passed Vladimir Zelenko and so many others, we will defeat the madness by working together to build a freer, stronger, more just and more joyful society for the next generation.