Brett Sutton’s advice (15 March 2020 and 11 September 2020) to the Minister for Health recommending a Declaration of the State of Emergency

I had reason to try to locate Brett Sutton’s 15 March 2020 advice. Unfortunately, it is not readily available via google.

But I had extracted and uploaded it here, and his 11 September 2020 advice here. So bringing these two crucial pieces of evidence together, here.

DIRECT LINKS TO PDF FILES

15 March 2020 advice

11 September 2020 advice

KEYWORDS

CHIEF HEALTH OFFICER VICTORIA, Advice relating to Declaration of State of Emergency, Advice relating to Declaration of Extension to State of Emergency