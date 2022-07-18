Offer of $11k AUD to any doctor or media company in the world for proof that COVID is in the league of the Spanish flu

I started on 6 June 2022 by offering 10k to Brett Sutton, Chief Health Officer of Victoria, to prove his claims about COVID being in the league of Spanish flu.

On 10 June 2022 I expanded the offer to both Dan Andrews (Premier, i.e. Chief Minister) of Victoria and to Matthew Guy (the opposition leader of Victoria). I also increased the amount to $11k.

It is more than a month and these cowards have failed to take up the offer since there is NO EVIDENCE on their side.

Now I’ve decided to expand this offer to a) any licensed doctor or b) media company IN THE WORLD who can prove this claim.

A) WHAT IS THE CLAIM BEING MADE?

Claims of this sort by politicians and the media, that COVID is a “once-in-100-year event”, in the league of Spanish flu, etc.

A compilation of some such claims: https://www.sabhlokcity.com/2022/06/list-of-statement-by-politicians-media-and-academics-comparing-covid-with-spanish-flu/

B) WHAT IS THE EVIDENCE AGAINST THE CLAIM?

This: https://www.sabhlokcity.com/2022/06/4-ways-to-confirm-that-youve-been-lied-to/

C) HOW DO YOU PROVE THAT THE CLAIM AT (A) ABOVE IS CORRECT?

1. Write down your proof (which must refute the evidence at B above, in full detail). Make a Word document and attach any calculations in an Excel or Google spreadsheet.

2. Deposit $100 AUD administrative fee for me to read your document and make an assessment. Details of the bank, below.

3. Send it to me at sabhlok@gmail.com ALONG with a scanned copy of your doctor’s license or an authorisation forwarding letter from the CEO of your media company.

4. I will need to see the evidence refuted robustly, i.e. which considers all aspects of the situation. If I’m persuaded that your proof qualifies the hurdle of all relevant evidence, I’ll change my mind and pay you $11k. My decision will be final.

5. You can appeal my decision (should I reject your proof) for a fee of $500. At that stage I will publish a detailed explanation of why your proof doesn’t stack up – if I find that your appeal doesn’t stack up. If it does, I’ll pay $11k.

6. The copyrights to the work sent to me (with or without the fee) will vest with me. By participating in this offer, you agree to have any of your email statement/s or documents that are sent to me (with or without the fee) published – at my discretion – on my blog or elsewhere. You will not be able to publish your own work anywhere without prior permission by me, or you’ll be able to do so, but under conditions to be prescribed by me (this is to ensure that you do not continue to mislead people with false information).

WHERE TO DEPOSIT THE FEE

Account holder’s name: Sanjeev Sabhlok

Bank: HSBC, Melbourne

BSB: 343002

Account: 142008412

SWIFT Code: HKBAAU2SMEL