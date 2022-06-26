26th June 2022
Some of my Tweets of early 2020 against lockdowns
I had downloaded my Twitter archive on 8 September 2020 – everything after that has been lost for ever. While going through the archival data to search for something else, I found a few Tweets that I’d like to make note of here. These have luckily been archived by archive.org.
https://web.archive.org/web/20200321115444/https://twitter.com/sabhlok/status/1241323150966575104
https://web.archive.org/web/20200326061653/https://twitter.com/sabhlok/status/1243059086947520517
https://web.archive.org/web/20200402013057/https://twitter.com/sabhlok/status/1245520637860274176
https://web.archive.org/web/20200403150609/https://twitter.com/sabhlok/status/1246071994430283781