Noting further criminality of Big Tech

This is for my future record when I have time to compile into a document to charge these Big Tech people with crimes against humanity. They are FULLY involved and complicit in such crimes.

FB ran my ads for the forthcoming Victorian parliamentary election for around 20 days – I paid $441

Then, all of a sudden they have blocked ALL ads today (the above screenshot alerted me to the blockage):

Apparently a “policy violation”, which means the ads are absolutely truthful.

The fight is harder and harder – like climbing a mountain which keeps getting steeper each time you think you’re making some progress.