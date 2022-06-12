My challenge to Dan Andrews and Matthew Guy to prove that covid is even remotely comparable with the Spanish flu

Joseph Goebbels is considered to have said: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it”. In this case we’ve had ALL KINDS OF leaders – political, health, media and academic, lying to us for over two years. EVERYTHING they’ve done – lockdowns, border closures – have been justified on the basis of the big lie that COVID is in the range of the Spanish flu. This is the BIGGEST LIE AT LEAST IN AUSTRALIA’S HISTORY.

I’m putting my money on the line. Let these people prove me wrong. I’ve issued three challenges to these people:

[Brett Sutton] https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/3991

[Dan Andrews] https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/4022

and the above two plus Matthew Guy: https://t.me/sanjeevsabhlok/4057

Mike Ryan interviewed me on 6 June 2022 about my challenge to Brett Sutton – audio here.

Rowan Dean provided an extensive commentary on Sky News on 12 June 2022 about my challenge to Dan Andrews. Extract here.